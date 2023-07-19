League of Legends LoLdle: July 20, answers and hints (LoLdle #378)

League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 378th edition are now available. This title presents five unique challenges, all related to LoL and its champions. To keep their winning streak alive, players must successfully solve all the puzzles. This game has gained widespread popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts due to its ability to truly challenge their understanding of that game's expansive universe.

July 20's LoLdle questions will all be answered in this article.

League of Legends LoLdle July 19 answers

The correct answers to July 20's League of Legends LoLdle questions are as follows:

Classic: Jayce

Jayce Quote: Draven

Draven Ability: Lissandra, Bonus : R

Lissandra, : R Emoji: Quinn

Quinn Splash Art: Nautilus, Bonus: Conqueror Nautilus

LoLdle hints for today, July 20

Here are some hints for offered by today's puzzles:

Jayce: His legacy of being a fighter and a marksman simultaneously is a huge hint.

Draven: Today's quote is, "Got axes, need victims." Players can easily guess Draven's name as he's an ADC with two axes.

Lissandra: The image contains an ice structure, and it hugely resembles Lissandra's R ability.

Quinn: The emoji of the warrior's helmet is a big hint.

Nautilus: The chain on the Conqueror Nautilus's skin is a major clue.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

Here are some steps you should follow if you want to play this game:

Go to LoLdle's official website.

Select the various puzzles one at a time.

Guess the LoL champion; their names will appear in a drop-down menu..The correct answer will be marked in green. The incorrect answer will be shown in red.

You can choose to share your results on social media after answering all questions correctly.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 377, July 19 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex LoLdle 376, July 18 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn LoLdle 375, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

