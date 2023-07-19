League of Legends LoLdle: July 19, answers and hints (LoLdle #377)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 377th iteration are now available. For those unaware, it's a fun little webgame based on LoL and its many champions. It currently involves five puzzles: the champion's name, ability, splash art, quote, and emoji. Furthermore, the questions change every 24 hours and keep players around the globe engaged and entertained.

If you're new to this game or struggling with any of today's League of Legends LoLdle answers, this article has you covered.

League of Legends LoLdle July 19 answers

The answers to the League of Legends LoLdle questions for July 19 are as follows:

Classic: Fiora

Fiora Quote: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Ability: Ashe, Bonus : Q

Ashe, : Q Emoji: Sona

Sona Splash Art: Vex, Bonus: Default Vex

LoLdle hints for today, July 19

Fiora: The Demacia region is her home, which can be a significant hint to guessing her.

Lee Sin: Today's quote is: "I return to my meditations." The word meditation heavily resonates with Lee Sin. It can be seen in gameplay trailers as well.

Ashe: The multiple arrows in the image can be helpful in deducing Ashe's Q ability.

Sona: The emoji of the musical instrument is a big hint.

Vex: The default Vex skin is easy to guess due to her purple ears.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

Instructions on how to take part in the LoLdle puzzle game can be found below:

Head over to the official website of LoLdle.

Choose from various puzzles, including Ability, Classic, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art.

Try to guess the LoL champion by deciphering various hints.

The correct answer will be green.

The wrong answer will be red.

If you answer all questions correctly, you can share the results on social platforms.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 376, July 18 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn LoLdle 375, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

