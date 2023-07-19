League of Legends LoLdle: July 19, answers and hints (LoLdle #377)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 377th iteration are now available. For those unaware, it's a fun little webgame based on LoL and its many champions. It currently involves five puzzles: the champion's name, ability, splash art, quote, and emoji. Furthermore, the questions change every 24 hours and keep players around the globe engaged and entertained.
If you're new to this game or struggling with any of today's League of Legends LoLdle answers, this article has you covered.
League of Legends LoLdle July 19 answers
The answers to the League of Legends LoLdle questions for July 19 are as follows:
- Classic: Fiora
- Quote: Lee Sin
- Ability: Ashe, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Sona
- Splash Art: Vex, Bonus: Default Vex
LoLdle hints for today, July 19
- Fiora: The Demacia region is her home, which can be a significant hint to guessing her.
- Lee Sin: Today's quote is: "I return to my meditations." The word meditation heavily resonates with Lee Sin. It can be seen in gameplay trailers as well.
- Ashe: The multiple arrows in the image can be helpful in deducing Ashe's Q ability.
- Sona: The emoji of the musical instrument is a big hint.
- Vex: The default Vex skin is easy to guess due to her purple ears.
How to play League of Legends LoLdle
Instructions on how to take part in the LoLdle puzzle game can be found below:
- Head over to the official website of LoLdle.
- Choose from various puzzles, including Ability, Classic, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art.
- Try to guess the LoL champion by deciphering various hints.
- The correct answer will be green.
- The wrong answer will be red.
- If you answer all questions correctly, you can share the results on social platforms.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
The following are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 376, July 18: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn
- LoLdle 375, July 17: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra
- LoLdle 374, July 16: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius
- LoLdle 373, July 15: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 372, July 14: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen
- LoLdle 371, July 13: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell
- LoLdle 370, July 12: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 369, July 11: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 368, July 10: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor
- LoLdle 367, July 9: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum
- LoLdle 366, July 8: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne
