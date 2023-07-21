League of Legends Tournament of Souls guide: How to play, all opponents, combos, and more 

Tournament of Souls is a fighting-game-style meta mode in League of Legends that follows Samira's journey. Throughout this style-rating-focused combo-battler, you have the opportunity to gain Reputation by engaging in 1v1 duels. Reputation can be used to open doors leading to combat with unfamiliar adversaries and unlocking fresh abilities. This ultimately propelled Samira's advancement in the tournament.

After unlocking the Story and Expert difficulty levels for this competition, you can take on new challenges and claim rewards as you strive to become the champion by defeating all ten opponents. This game mode — released on July 20, 2023, with League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 2 — will run until August 28, 2023.

How to play League of Legends: Tournament of Souls

Following the latest update League of Legends, you will get a new section to play the Tournament of Souls. Despite being a minigame, it has a few different facets and offers a great story to hop into. Furthermore, the artwork for this game mode is prominent. Here's what this minigame comes with:

There's a Launch option to open up a completely different game mode on the LoL client.

Subsequently, you can choose between two difficulty settings: Story and Expert. The former is relatively easier than the latter.

You can take your time and read all the stories related to Samira's journey.

The first battle is going to be against Jhin, as the game will guide you on different aspects of the battle, including abilities, combos, etc.

The first to reach 0 health will lose. Also, each battle will have a timer. If you can't beat the opponent inside it, you will lose.

When the battle is over, it will take you to a map where you have to fight ten champions from League of Legends.

Once you finish a fight, you can unlock a new ability and assign it using the Edit option.

Reputation Points are essential to proceed to the next battle.

How to get Reputation Points in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls

Play missions to get Reputation points for Tournament of Souls (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reputation Points are crucial for fighting the next champion. However, only playing this mode will not grant you many Points. For that, you have to complete various missions in another new game mode in League of Legends, The 2v2v2v2 Arena.

Each mission will grant you Reputation Points in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can check your points at the bottom-left corner, above Samira's name. If you get stuck on bounty missions, you need to play as the relevant champion, and if you read their quote, the title offers a hint as to what you have to do.

Essentially, you have to go back and forth between playing Arena and Tournament of Souls to get more Reputation Points. However, it's quite fun and engaging to complete the tasks as well as defeat all ten opponents in this 2D fighting game.

Who are the champions in the Tournament of Souls?

Opponents in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls (Image via Sportskeeda)

League of Legends: Tournament of Souls has a total of ten different levels, with each stage having one champion from the MOBA title. They have the same abilities; however, the art style is quite different.

The following are the ten stages in this new game mode:

Gwen Lux Naafiri Jhin Pyke Evelynn Sett Shaco Viego God's Eye Viego

Recommended abilities in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls

Choose the correct abilities in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the first few fights may seem straightforward, involving just button-smashing, the ones after a few rounds can be pretty difficult. There are some battles that require a bit more strategy as well as good combos of abilities to win.

The main trick is to select the correct skills before each fight. Importantly, if you read each champion's description on the map, it'll offer some hints on how to effectively counter and deal more damage to a champion.

Here are the recommended combos and tricks to defeat all ten opponents in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls:

Gwen: This fight is straightforward, as you only have to spam your abilities. Abilities - Quickshot (Q), Sky Scrapper (W), Severe Strike (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Lux: You should focus on breaking her shield using the Q. Abilities - Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scrapper (W), Severe Strike (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Naafiri: Simply button-mash to victory. Abilities - Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scrapper (W), Severe Strike (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Jhin: Press W before Jhin takes his fourth shot. The bullet count can be seen under his health bar. Abilities - Quickshot (Q), Back Atcha (W), Severe Strike (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Pyke: It's important to keep your health high against Pyke. The recommended combo needs to be E, Q, and then W to get the double heal (press W within three seconds of using E). Abilities - Quickshot (Q), Blade Drain (W), Severe Strike (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Evelynn: Listen to Evelynn's heartbeat when she goes invisible, and right after her third heartbeat, press W to block her ultimate. Abilities - Quickshot (Q), Back Atcha (W), Severe Strike (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Sett: Spam the combo of W, Q, and E, and use R when it's available. Abilities - Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scraper (W), Style on 'Em (E), Chaotic Daybreak (R) Shaco: Do not use any abilities when Shaco gets stealthy and saves their cooldowns so you can spam them when visible again. Abilities - Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scraper (W), Twilight Rush (E), Immortal Inferno (R) Viego: Use the combo of Q, E, and W to get heals. Abilities - Deadshot (Q), Blade Drain (W), Severe Strike (E), Immortal Inferno (R) God's Eye Viego: Use the combo of W, Q, and E, and use R when it's available. Abilities -: Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scrapper (W), Style on 'Em (E), Immortal Inferno (R)

