What is the best Samira deck in Legends of Runeterra (patch 4.3.0)?

Update 4.3.0 of Legends of Runeterra brought along new champions, cards, and strategies in both casual and competitive play. Jack, Sett, and Samira are all playable. While all of them are powerful in their own way, Samira may be the most powerful of the new characters that are available in Riot Games’ digital card game. She’s got useful synergy with quite a few champions in the game, but only one of them stands out from the rest of the pack.

The deck consisting of Samira and Fizz is easily the best that players can go after for the Noxus champion in Legends of Runeterra. It is so powerful that fans are already calling for it to be nerfed.

There are quite a few different ways to play this particular deck combo, but the strategy outlined below is arguably the best around in the latest update of the card game. If you’re looking to dominate players in a hurry, here’s the strategy you want to go with.

Which Legends of Runeterra deck best uses Samira?

Deck Code: CQBQCAQGFYBAOAYHBEDAKCRROSIQDJYBW4A5SAIEAEDAUGQBAYBSIAQFBICCQAQHAMBQ4AIBAUFCA

Samira in Legends of Runeterra (Image via Riot Games)

Simply having Level 2 Samira is going to be a wrap for so many matches in Legends of Runeterra. When you summon this Quick Strike champion or strike someone, she creates a powerful Flair card. At level 2, those Flair cards become 0-cost, which is even scarier. They can even grant someone Challenger, or, perhaps even better, deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.

Her ability to create and cast these spells synergizes perfectly well with Fizz. He can stop all enemy spells and skills that target him, whenever you play a spell. This also grants him Elusive for the round. Thanks to how fast you generate cards and spells in this deck, you can level up Samira around the third turn.

In Legends of Runeterra, Trinket Trade manifests an Otterpus, or one of two spells from your regions that costs 3 or less. Then, the Otterpus, which is already in your deck, creates a Prank in your hand. It’s so easy to just create value with this particular selection.

Both Fizz and the Noxus champion level up when you’ve played 6+ cards, but Fizz needs it to be spells, and Samira needs it to be any card - but she must see it. This means that if you don’t play her early, it could happen before she even hits the board. However, this number resets whenever you start a round with an attack token. This won’t be an issue with the Bandle City friends.

This means you have to play quite a few spells and cards in one turn, and Flair, Fae Sprout, and cards like Father Fury can enhance your ability to do this. Father Fury is an Elusive that refills 1 of your spell mana, and creates a random 1-cost spell from your regions.

It's a very creature-heavy Legends of Runeterra deck, and it’s going to ramp up tons of creatures and give them plenty of value for your board. Virtually everything you can play in this deck generates value - more cards and more spells.

The strategy for this deck is to use Samira to keep constantly damaging the enemy Nexus, hitting it with Elusive creatures, and most importantly, going wide. Going wide means that you’re going to flood the board with more creatures than your opponent can block. Since most of the selections in your deck generate other kinds of spells or cards, you’re never going to have to slow down the aggressive moves.

You will also want to make sure that you get the Gleaming Lantern in play, because each round, the first Fae you play costs 2 mana less. Suddenly, you’re able to play far more aggressively. The non-stop barrage of spells also makes sure Fizz can stay in a virtual state of Elusiveness in Legends of Runeterra.

In conclusion

Frankly, this is a hilariously powerful Legends of Runeterra deck and has an incredibly low mana cost. Nothing in this particular selection costs more than 3 mana in total. While there are other ways to play the Samira and Fizz combo, you can run a Bilgewater/Noxus deck instead of Noxus/Bandle City.

That version has more aggressive spells (All Out, Warning Shot, Heavy Metal) instead, and annoying creatures like Fleet Admiral Shelly and Wiggly Burblefish. Both decks are wildly powerful, but my favorite is Bandle City. The low-cost, high-value deck runs people over in short order in this digital card game.

