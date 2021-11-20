Legends of Runeterra beginner's guide: Step-by-step process for new players inspired by 'Arcane'

If someone wants to experience an extended version of Arcane, there can be no better place than Legends of Runeterra.

There are numerous games, including heavyweights like League of Legends, which are from the Runeterra universe. However, the greatest asset of the Arcane web series is the lore and the background stories of the champions like Vi, Jinx and others.

Arcane @arcaneshow



#Arcane Nothing will ever be the same. Thank you for watching. Nothing will ever be the same. Thank you for watching.#Arcane https://t.co/LhT5Bt7wMs

Legends of Runeterra has some lore associated with each of its units and champions who are part of the game. Not only are the majority of the main Arcane characters already present in Legends of Runeterra, but there are also modes like the "Path of Champions" that have story-filled missions; these let the fans enjoy their favorite characters.

Legends of Runeterra guide: How to set up the entire game from installation to deck building

Step 1:

The most basic thing is to download Legends of Runeterra. Currently, the game is available on handheld devices and PC.

For handheld devices, go to the respective application stores to download the game. Both the Android and IOS editions will download and install in-game data so a non-cellular network is advisable.

For PC, Legends of Runeterra is available from Riot's own website and new players who plan to become players can download it from there.

Step 2:

Once the installation process is done, players should complete the tutorial mission of Legends of Runeterra. While players can choose not to do all the tutorial missions, completing them is highly advisable.

That's because Legends of Runeterra has a bit of a learning curve and the tutorial missions are the best way to learn them in a hands-on manner.

Step 3:

There are a number of starter decks handed out to each player after they complete certain tutorials. These decks may not be tier 1, but they can help players hold their own in Legends of Runeterra.

New players are advised to try out all the decks in order to find out which deck styles and archetypes they really like.

Step 4:

While taking on someone may seem like a good idea, new players should take on the AI, first. It may seem dull to beat the AI, but defeating the AI of Legends of Runeterra is no easy task, especially when someone is just starting the game.

Additionally, the labs are also highly recommended, along with its newest edition, Path of Champions.

Step 5:

The next step would be deck-building, but it is highly recommended that players observe Youtubers and streamers to pinpoint a deck before zeroing in on a specific one.

It's best not to go for a tier 1 deck blindly, without understanding the mechanisms of the deck.

Step 6:

Play the Ranked mode. This, however, should not be attempted in the first 10-15 hours of the game. Otherwise players may struggle, lose matches, and want to stop playing before really giving the game a chance.

Additional Notes

While this is completely optional, engaging with Legends of Runeterra's dedicated community base is highly advised.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are resource sites like Mobalytics and wikis, as well as Youtube videos that can greatly help new players settle in and find solutions for problems. Follow Sportskeeda for daily guides and content news related to Legends of Runeterra, as well.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider