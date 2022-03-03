×
Create
Notifications

"Maybe it does end up being top": LS comments on Samira's lane preference after League of Legends patch 12.5 update

LS feels that Samira&#039;s changes will make her more suited towards the top-lane (Image via League of Legends)
LS feels that Samira's changes will make her more suited towards the top-lane (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 03, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Feature

League of Legends' 12.5 patch update went live on March 2, 2022. Along with the patch, several champions received some significant buffs, with Samira being one of them.

Based on the buffs she received, one of the best analysts within the scene, Nick "LS" feels that Samira might be better suited for the top-lane rather than the bot-lane. He mentioned that:

"Maybe Samira's actual lane is not even botlane, maybe it does end up being top."
what is that, sera mid and samira top XD https://t.co/N9rvfTqcp3

This is a massive claim as Samira has always been dedicated to botlane. However, based on her buffs in the 12.5 update, there is an apparent reason why LS feels the way he does.

Samira's current buffs in League of Legends allow her to trade hits more efficiently in the top-lane

The shift in lanes and roles has always been a common feature in League of Legends. There have been days when champions like Viego and Lee Sin have shifted from the top-lane to the jungle.

There have also been patches where Talon and Zed have changed roles from mid-lane to jungle. In fact, there have been changes in the past where champions like Seraphine and Pyke have shifted lanes between mid and bot.

So the whole idea of changing lanes based on buffs and patches is nothing new. However, it rarely happens that a bot-lane ADC champion gets changes that push them to the top-lane.

📒 Patch 12.5 Highlights!Full patch notes here 👇riot.com/3tEM1Un https://t.co/oeALn1FV2B

There is an apparent reason for the same. Botlane ADCs are usually very squishy early in the game. Hence, they lack the sustainability to stand their ground against the high HP champions in the top-lane.

However, the case with Samira is a bit different when compared to other ADCs. Samira can farm very well and has the luxury of both melee and ranged attacks. She does insane damage and has a very good life-steal.

Now, the changes that have been brought to her kit in the 12.5 update enhance the various advantages that have been mentioned above. As a result, it increases her sustainability a lot more in the top-lane when compared to any other ADC.

As it stands, the changes to Samira are as follows:

  • Health Growth: 88 > 94
  • Health at level 18: 2026 > 2128
  • Armor Growth: 3 > 3.5
  • Armor at level 18: 77 > 88.5

Apart from that, her ultimate got its cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 5 seconds. Hence, it is clear that the developers wanted to ensure that Samira had a much higher lane presence than before.

This is why LS feels that Samira is now better suited for the top-lane in League of Legends as she can stand her ground very well against champions like Sion, Gnar, and Sett.

Also Read Article Continues below

Now, once that is combined with the damage she deals, there is no doubt that Samira will rise to be a mighty top-lane champion in the days to come.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी