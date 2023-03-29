Legends of Runeterra 4.3.0 update offers major changes - New champs, Rotation, Dragonmancer Event, and more

Legends of Runeterra will change in some major ways after the official release of the 4.3.0 update. The update drops today, and with it comes some incredibly interesting features. From brand new champions and cards to the official beginning of a Standard rotation and a new event, there’s certainly a lot to love about the latest update for the game.

Riot Games' digital card game offers plenty of new ways to play, and of course, powerful new cards. If you've been dying to see Sett or Samira in the game, the time is finally here. Additionally, for fans of the Bilgewater faction, a brand new champion, Jack, has been revealed. If you’re curious about what’s going down in Legends of Runeterra’s 4.3.0 update, we’ve got you covered on the most important information.

Legends of Runeterra 4.3.0 update offers some major updates to the digital card game

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the 4.3.0 update of Legends of Runeterra is the inclusion of new champions. Jack, Samira, and Sett will arrive in the game, with each of them introducing useful new features and mechanics to be aware of. Coin and Brash, in particular, are keywords that were added to the digital card game.

Coin: Coins stack, and playing a Coin card will refill your mana, based on how many times it has been stacked.

Coins stack, and playing a Coin card will refill your mana, based on how many times it has been stacked. Brash: Can only be blocked by enemies with 3 or more health.

The Bilgewater Champion Jack levels up when you’ve spent 12+ mana in one round, so the Coin mechanic will be of great importance for this Legends of Runeterra champion. Every time the Brash champion strikes, he creates a coin though, so there’s that as well. His leveled-up form creates two coins upon striking, and he has Brash and Overwhelm as well, making this process much easier. Furthermore, he gains +1/+0 for each mana refilled in his leveled-up form.

Samira is a Quick Attack champion from Noxus. When she's summoned or strikes, she creates a Flair card. This 4.3.0 update champion in Legends of Runeterra is definitely nothing to sneeze at. When she’s seen you play 6+ cards, she levels up, but this resets when you start a round with the attack token.

Her upgraded form makes 0-cost Flair cards instead of 1-cost, and when you play 6+ cards, she also Rallies, making her an incredibly aggressive option. A Flair card has burst and deals 1 damage to an enemy Nexus, or grants an ally Challenger for the round. Based on these abilities, she’s likely going to be quite fun in many decks.

Next up, the brawler Sett officially arrives in the 4.3.0 update of Legends of Runeterra. The first time this Challenger champion drops to under 1 Health, he gains Barrier instead. Once you’ve spent 40 mana, he upgrades, making Coin also very useful for him.

Furthermore, his upgraded form cannot take damage or die when he’s attacking. He also creates a Show Stopper in hand once you’ve spent 12+ mana. Show Stopper costs 0 mana and Obliterates an enemy. Additionally, all other enemies and their Nexus take 1 damage each. Out of these three champions, Sett has to be my favorite.

Interestingly, Legends of Runeterra’s 4.3.0 update adds Rotation to the game! For players that want to just use any cards they want, for maximum challenge and power, there’s “Eternal,” which lets them use all the cards in the game.

The Standard meta will rotate around every year or so, similar to what you’d see in Magic: The Gathering. Players can expect this mode to be fairly challenging, as it offers a smaller card pool than players are likely used to in the game.

Players will get to enjoy the Dragonmancer Event as well, which allows them to earn icons, cards, emotes, and of course, champion skins. There will also be an event pass with an upgraded set of rewards. Those who purchase this will immediately unlock the gorgeous Tranquility Dragon Karma skin.

Another important feature is the Monthly Challenges mode for The Patch of Champions. These Monthly Challenges will provide players with 70 micro-adventures to participate in. They'll have one or two battles each before a harder boss battle. However, each champion can only be used three times, whether they win or lose. This should create plenty of tension and make each mini-adventure more challenging.

There’s so much more going on in Legends of Runeterra’s 4.3.0 update, which you can find in the official patch notes. The update will go live later this morning, offering a ton of new cards to unlock, and ways to play the digital card game.

