What is the strongest Jack deck to play in Legends of Runeterra (update 4.3.0)?

Legends of Runeterra has added three new champions to build decks around: Jack, Samira, and Sett. With these come new abilities, mechanics, and ways to approach deckbuilding. Jack might be the most flexible of these champions and is built around the new Coin card type. He can be used in a wide variety of decks as a support champion, but he can also win games on his own.

Whenever Jack strikes and deals damage, he creates a Coin, and then two of them when he levels up. These Coin cards are cast for one mana and they stack. For each one on the stack, they refill more and more mana. In his level 2 form, he also gains +1/+0 for each point of mana you refill.

This can get out of hand incredibly fast, too, as the more you refill your mana, the bigger he gets. His Onslaught and Brash keywords mean weak creatures cannot block it (3 or more health only). Players will have to make serious sacrifices to deal with this Legends of Runeterra champion.

Jack and Nami bring tons of synergy to Legends of Runeterra decks

Here's what Jack can do in Legends of Runeterra (Image via Riot Games)

Deck Code: CICQCAYGCEAQKBQFAEDAEDICA4DAEBQCA4BBCFAHAEBAMDQBAMBBIAIFAYFQCBYGFEAQOAQJAIDAMHJCAIDAEDRCAEAQOBQI

The combination of Jack and Nami is probably my favorite in Legends of Runterra, except perhaps Soraka. This deck has a low mana cost, meaning you can quickly start ramping up your high-damage output. You will want to use cards like Fleet Admiral Shelly that grants your allies +1/+1 when you play two spells each round.

Coins are a burst spell, so you can go for this during your opponent’s turn as well. Your strategy in Legends of Runeterra is going to be to hit with Elusive units and build up Level 2 Jack because he can quickly OTK an opponent, with enough Coin generation and spell casting.

You will want to start popping those Coins off quickly for that reason. Other than Jack, there are other ways to generate these to make sure you can keep casting spells. After all, his level-up only requires you to spend 12 mana in one round and he doesn’t have to be around for it.

Attentive Accountant is a ½ creature with Elusive, and when it uses Nexus Strike, you gain a Coin. You can cast Tag Out! to Recall a unit and create a Coin, or spend five mana to Recall an enemy card, and still gain a Coin.

Legends of Runeterra also has other spells that generate Coins, like Risky Venture and Place Your Bets. However, in the early game, you’re going to want to equip someone with Barknuckles, which might be my favorite equipment in the game. It synergizes with Jack well enough, but you also have Elusive creatures. Equip one with it to give them +1/+1, and “Strike: Create a Coin in hand.”

Vastayan Disciple is a great choice because you can recall it on Nexus Strike and transform it into a new spell, Shimon Wind. Casting it will summon the Disciple again, which you can once again equip with the Barknuckles. The goal is to get Level 2 Jack as soon as possible, but you will also want Nami.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra



Jack leads his crew through the depths in Glory in Navori, the latest LoR expansion! See him in the card gallery: Some leaders are revered—some feared.Jack leads his crew through the depths in Glory in Navori, the latest LoR expansion! See him in the card gallery: app.mobalytics.gg/lor/sets/glory… Some leaders are revered—some feared. Jack leads his crew through the depths in Glory in Navori, the latest LoR expansion! See him in the card gallery: app.mobalytics.gg/lor/sets/glory… https://t.co/WZVSDACnET

Nami grants your weakest ally +1/+0 whenever you play a spell. Combine that with the constant flow of Coin spells, and you can buff your army into an overwhelming force. But Level 2 Jack is the game-winner here for several decks - like this one.

Anytime he strikes, you create two Coins, so using cards like Prize Fight won’t kill enemies, but it will generate a good pile. The more of these you can cast, the better, and the combo possibilities are endless because they stack. He also gets buffed every time you get your mana refilled, so he can quickly have enough power to one-shot an enemy Nexus.

Since extra damage dealt will carry over, you’re going to want to smash him through when you’re ready in your Legends of Runeterra match. Level 2 Jack plus Prize Fight is going to be five Coins if you also attack someone on top of it.

Final thoughts

BadRad9 @GavriloRadosav1

I'm gonna make some dumb Nami Jack decks won't I. Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra Serve up the knockouts in Glory in Navori, the latest expansion, releasing on March 29. Serve up the knockouts in Glory in Navori, the latest expansion, releasing on March 29. https://t.co/aLepsAmX5M At first glance he was very boring. Then I realise he has solid stats and can be used in a way he can't be blocked, you can level him by turn 6 efficiently I believe too.I'm gonna make some dumb Nami Jack decks won't I. twitter.com/PlayRuneterra/… At first glance he was very boring. Then I realise he has solid stats and can be used in a way he can't be blocked, you can level him by turn 6 efficiently I believe too.I'm gonna make some dumb Nami Jack decks won't I. twitter.com/PlayRuneterra/…

This might not be the most powerful Jack deck for Legends of Runeterra for the entire season, but it’s a significantly powerful option right now. You can also add Sett as well, as he also synergizes nicely with the brawler.

You can quickly start ramping up Coins and pile them up to use them all at once. This deck has a bit of counterplay, buffing, conjuring up extra spells and creatures, and, of course, tons of damage via Jack.

While the top deck could change soon, I’m confident that this selection can do a lot to help you win.

