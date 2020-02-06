LOR: Building a well-balanced Elusive deck

Elusive decks are some of the hardest to play against

With Legends of Runeterra open beta access out for over a week now, there has been a lot of deck building going on.

Many meta decks have evolved over the last couple of days, and out of them, one of the most powerful is the Elusive deck.

The Elusive cards are some of the hardest to counter in the game. They basically deny opponents any sort of interaction, and help the player slowly win the game by chipping away at the opponent’s nexus every time they get an attack round.

The idea behind it

One of the best Elusive deck builds doesn't employ a champion card

Many pro LOR experts like to call the Elusive deck ‘unblockable’ and ‘aggressive.’ The gameplay behind it is to use the Mentor card to buff up the Elusives so that when they come on the board, they possess 3-5 extra health - which is way above the range of common removal spells.

Much of your gameplay will revolve around how you use your mentor cards

But try not to over buff just one unit too much as it can easily be taken down by spells like Detain, Vengeance and Will of Ionia.

During an attack round, Elusives can only be blocked by other Elusives, so in most cases, they can attack the opponent without being blocked. This is where the strategy bears fruit and makes it one of the hardest decks to counter in the game at the moment.

Deny is an amazing spell-countering card for Elusive decks

The Deny spell card comes in quite handy in an Elusive deck, as it has the power to counterplay any spell that might destroy your cards and sweep out your board.

How can it be countered?

Noxus aggro decks can counter the aggression from the Elusive units

As the Elusive deck hardly permits the opponent to take any defensive measures, it's best to counter aggression with more aggression.

The Elusive’s fast-paced and aggressive play-style can be countered by decks which bring much more attack power and aggression to the table. A Noxus deck with a bit of Piltover and Zaun on the side can go toe to toe with the Elusive cards, giving them a taste of their own medicine.