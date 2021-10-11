Legends of Runeterra: Top deck of each playstyle in current meta

Legends of Runeterra's Bandlewood has seen the widest variance when it comes to seasonal meta.

There was a period in Legends of Runeterra when the meta became stale, and players asked for a change. Riot Games duly delivered on the request, and the current season and its meta is its biggest evidence.

As the seasonal tournament playoffs are about to start, the meta has provided players with options of their choice.

Decks in Legends of Runeterra can classically be broken down into three playstyles:

Aggro - Aggressive decks that focus on damage from turn one and try to finish the game as quickly as possible.

Control - Defensive and counterattacking decks that block and disrupt the opponent's units and then bring out the damage dealers of its own.

Midrange - A bit of both as the decks do not go straight into attack or set up a long game. It mixes both styles and plays based on the situation.

Let's look at the top deck from each deck style that has dominated the current meta more than the others.

Legends of Runeterra top deck analysis

Playstyle 1: Aggro

Top deck: Bandle Burn Deck

The Bandle Burn deck is purely built from items from the "Beyond the Bandlewood" expansion in Legends of Runeterra. The expansion introduced different champions from different regions, among which are Poppy and Ziggs.

Ziggs plays a standard aggro role while Poppy helps to boost up the units.

The deck has a lot of followers with cheap cost and impact keywords that directly damage the opposition nexus. Poppy, with her ability, helps to boost these units and all the boosts are permanent.

The deck also has several spells used to wrap up the job in Legends of Runeterra.

Playstyle 2: Control

Top deck: Swain TF

The Swain and Twisted Fate deck is the best control deck and has done pretty well in the current meta. Twisted Fate largely plays a supplementary role.

The deck revolves around Swain and the spells, and it does well against Aggro decks which have dominated the present meta.

In Legends of Runeterra, the Swain TF deck has many spells that keep pinging the opponent units. Aggro decks primarily try to flood the board with cheap units, and the spells of this deck prevent that exact thing.

This deck was first developed to counter elusive aggro decks. Since then, it has done very well in Legends of Runeterra.

Playstyle 3: Midrange

Top deck: Discard midrange

Discard is a very interesting playstyle, specifically in Legends of Runeterra. Discard decks focus on discarding cards directly or indirectly to pump up other areas of a user's deck. The Draven-Sion combo is the core of this deck.

Draven creates spinning axes that can be played to bring the other elements into the play. The best part is Draven's luxury in Legends of Runeterra, as he is fantastic even at level 1.

Once again, Discard midrange works exceptionally well against aggro decks in particular. This deck, since its inception, has done very well in the master's ladder. To date, it remains one of the most popular decks in Legends of Runeterra.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer