How to master Perfect Parry in Street Fighter 6? 

A multitude of new fighting mechanics have been introduced in Street Fighter 6. One of the most exciting among these additions is the revival of the universal parry mechanic, now known as Drive Parry. This defensive technique captivated players in the exceptional title Street Fighter III. It played a pivotal role in the high-level gameplay and remains forever etched in the annals of fighting-game history.

In Street Fighter 6, the move has undergone significant changes, making it more accessible to players. While it may not possess the razor sharp precision that defined its predecessor, it still remains a valuable skill to master. In this feature, we’ll guide you on how to deliver a Perfect Parry in SF6, and how to catch your opponent off-guard with this defensive move.

What is Drive Parry and how to perform a perfect one in Street Fighter 6?

To effectively perform a perfect Drive Parry, all you need to do is press the Medium Punch (MP) and the Medium Kick (MT) buttons of your respective consoles and individual preferred settings at the same time.

Also keep in mind that you need to press both the aforementioned buttons as soon as the opponent is about to make contact with their attacking move to land a Perfect Parry, as opposed to a simple Drive Parry. Therefore, timing is key. Upon execution, the former generates a pretty satisfying looking slow-motion cinematic effect.

In Street Fighter 6, the Drive Parry is basically a counterattacking maneuver. It can block most of your opponents’ attacks, and also features a counterattacking mechanic that has drawn inspiration from Street Fighter III. Its timing in Street Fighter 6 doesn’t have to be absolutely precise like SF3. Hence, it’s an ideal skill to learn for veterans and newcomers alike. However to get the Perect Parry, you'd have time the move exactly right.

Additionally, counterattacks performed after executing a Perfect Parry land huge damage on the opponents, which starts at a staggering 50% and more. Therefore, after landing a Perfect Parry, it is advisable to follow up with a medium attack instead of wasting all your resources on a powerful combo.

The best aspect of the Drive Parry is that it can block a majority of the attacks an opponent can throw at you in the title. This includes Special Moves, Super Arts, and Unique Attacks of all characters in Diablo 4.

However, the Drive Parry cannot counter grabbing or throwing moves. So, you cannot solely rely on the mechanic when up against throwing experts like E Honda.

That’s all you need to know about how to successfully execute a Perfect Parry in Street Fighter 6. The fighting game has hit the markets, and is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

