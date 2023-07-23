League of Legends LoLdle: July 24, answers and hints (LoLdle #382)

The 382nd edition of LoLdle, a puzzle game based on League of Legends, is now available to play. This title features five different challenges that test your knowledge of LoL champion names, abilities, quotes, emojis, and splash art. To complete the daily puzzle, you must answer all the questions correctly. To maintain your streak, make sure to solve the puzzle every day. Furthermore, you can also share your results on different social media.

July 24's LoLdle answers have been provided below.

League of Legends LoLdle July 24 answers

The correct answers to July 24's LoLdle questions are shown below:

Classic: Sejuani

Sejuani Quote: Xayah

Xayah Ability: Zoe, Bonus : W

Zoe, : W Emoji: Malphite

Malphite Splash Art: Evelynn, Bonus: Coven Evelynn

LoLdle hints for today, July 24

The following are some hints offered by July 24's League of Legends LoLdle questions:

Sejuani : His region, Freljord, and the jungle's position are huge hints.

: His region, Freljord, and the jungle's position are huge hints. Xayah : Today's quote mentions, "Ever been stabbed by a feather?" Players can easily guess Xayah's name from this, as she throws feathers to deal damage in League of Legends.

: Today's quote mentions, "Ever been stabbed by a feather?" Players can easily guess Xayah's name from this, as she throws feathers to deal damage in League of Legends. Zoe : The image contains Zoe's star spell, which is her W ability.

: The image contains Zoe's star spell, which is her W ability. Malphite : The emoji of rock is a massive hint.

: The emoji of rock is a massive hint. Evelynn: The dark aura is a major clue to guessing Coven Evelynn.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are a few previously revealed League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 380, July 23 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, LoLdle 380, July 22 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas LoLdle 379, July 21 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma LoLdle 378, July 20 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus LoLdle 377, July 19 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex LoLdle 376, July 18 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn LoLdle 375, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

For those interested, July 25's LoLdle answers will also be published by Sportskeeda.