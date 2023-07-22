League of Legends LoLdle: July 23, answers and hints (LoLdle #381)

League of Legends puzzle game LoLdle's 381st edition is available to play now. It presents five queries related to LoL's champions' names, abilities, quotes, emojis, and splash art. Completing the daily puzzle requires one to give perfect answers to all questions. Players can keep their streak going by consistently solving the puzzle every day. They can also post their results on various social media platforms.

The LoLdle for July 23 is here, and this article will offer all its answers.

League of Legends LoLdle July 23 answers

The correct answers to July 23's LoLdle questions are shown below:

Classic: Rakan

Rakan Quote: Gwen

Gwen Ability: Rammus, Bonus : R

Rammus, : R Emoji: Katarina

Katarina Splash Art: Gragas, Bonus: Arctic Ops Gragas

LoLdle hints for today, July 23

The following are some hints offered by July 23's League of Legends LoLdle questions:

Rakan: His region Ionia and the support position are huge hints.

Gwen: Today's quote mentions, "Move my hands and feet." Players can guess Gwen's name from this, as her playstyle in League of Legends matches her quote.

Rammus: The image contains Rammus's slam shockwave, which is his R ability.

Katarina: The emojis of two knives are massive hints.

Gragas: The snowy environment is a major clue to guessing Arctic Ops Gragas.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previously revealed League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 380, July 22 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus LoLdle 379, July 21 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma LoLdle 378, July 20 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus LoLdle 377, July 19 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex LoLdle 376, July 18 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn LoLdle 375, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

