5 best counters to Milio in League of Legends season 13

When Milio was initially released in the League of Legends patch 13.6, very few players were aware of how potent his kit would turn out to be, but the entirety of the player base now understands how strong of a champion Milio truly is. Although League of Legends' developers were swift to release a hotfix nerf for him, Milio is still a real menace who can easily take over games by heavily buffing his carry.

One of the primary reasons why his kit is so strong is due to the fact how unique his abilities are, which allows a good carry player to 1v9 games. With that in mind, this article will present the five best champions to counter Milio in League of Legends season 13.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Blitzcrank, Annie, and three other champions who are good counters to Milio in League of Legends season 13

1) Zyra

In the right hands, Zyra is a solid pick against enchanters like Milio (Image via Riot Games)

Zyra has been included in this list as she's one of the best support mages to counter Milio in League of Legends season 13. The major reason is due to the fact that he struggles against long-range poke champions.

Although certain picks such as Xerath and Vel'Koz might have longer ranges and are much better at poking than Zyra, considering how skill shot-reliant both of them are in comparison to her and how effective she can be at zoning enemy champions, this easily makes her one of the best support mage picks in League of Legends season 13.

As Zyra was already strong against other enchanters, with the release of Milio, yet another champion has been added to her list of 'easy matchups,' thanks to her constant damage, poke abilities, and zoning powers.

With the Ixtal enchanter having one of the most unique and considerably strong kits at the moment, Zyra players will certainly have to up their game, especially if the enemy ADC is considerably skilled. As such, the enchanter champion's effectiveness depends on his fellow botlaner being competent enough to take advantage of his powerful kit.

2) Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank is one of the few champions who always has the 'element of surprise,' even in the most unfavorable meta (Image via Riot Games)

Blitzcrank is the second addition to this list as he has turned out to be one of the best champions to counter Milio in League of Legends season 13.

One of the primary reasons behind this is that Milio suffers greatly against hard-engaging initiators, especially against a champion like Blitzcrank. Additionally, considering that Milio is quite dependent on his ADC being competent if one isn't duoing, Blitzcrank makes the laning phase that much more difficult for him.

While Milio's kit does have a knock-back ability, picks like Blitzcrank make it difficult for him to escape due to their sticking potential, which makes the 2v2 scenario that much more volatile and unfavorable for him.

3) Rakan

Rakan is one of the strongest support champions at the moment (Image via Riot Games)

Rakan is the third addition to this list as he is also a very good counter against Milio support in League of Legends season 13.

Rakan has been quite the dominant pick for a few patches, ever since the enchanter support meta took a slight hit-back after the nerfs. Not only has he been performing well in the current meta, but is also good against enchanters.

This is why he's a strong counter to Milio support as well. Although Blitzcrank might have an unpredictable 'hook factor' that can turn the tides in any unfavorable situation, Rakan, on the other hand, is consistently more of a threat to the enchanter.

Considering that Milio struggles against hard-engaging initiators, an experienced Rakan player can be incredibly effective with his mobility and sticking potential, which ultimately shifts the 2v2 botlane dynamics unfavorably for the new enchanter.

4) Annie

Even after nerfs, Annie stands strong as one of the best burst mage supports who's also a double flex pick (Image via Riot Games)

Presently, Annie is a strong counter to Milio in League of Legends season 13. While she might not be an outright counter to the latest enchanter, considering how powerful she still is, her inclusion on this list was necessary.

One of the major aspects of Annie's kit that performs well against Milio is her point-and-click abilities. Strangely enough, these counter him in certain ways as he generally thrives against skill shot-reliant champions by punishing them whenever they miss abilities.

Even though she received some nerfs not too long ago, the community remains baffled as to how Annie support continues to perform so well. With a low skill ceiling, newer League of Legends players are highly advised to use her against Milio.

5) Xerath

Xerath is arguably the most effective ranged mage support (Image via Riot Games)

The last and fifth addition to this list is Xerath, who's another powerful champion counter for Milio in League of Legends season 13.

Amongst all of the entries on this list, Xerath support is easily the most difficult and skill shot-reliant champion. While he does counter Milio, at the end of the day, the difference maker will be the player controlling the Magus Ascendant.

The primary reason why Xerath is a strong counter to Milio support in League of Legends season 13 is his ability to both inflict damage and provide CC (Crowd Control). As such, he's quite easily the king of 'long-range mage' support picks.

The only drawback with playing Xerath is that he's very skill shot-reliant and can easily be punished if the champion's abilities don't land. This is exactly why this pick is only recommended to League of Legends players who have considerable experience with him.

Poll : 0 votes