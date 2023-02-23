League of Legends season 13 Bilgewater Cup Clash tournament: Event schedule, rewards, timings, and more

Riot Games finally unveiled the first Clash tournament for League of Legends season 13 to be the Bilgewater Cup in their latest patch 13.4 official patch notes. The first Clash event of the new season was delayed due to the social engineering assault that the studio encountered at the start of 2023 and the patches.

Clash is a popular League of Legends tournament mode among fans. With the Bilgewater Cup, the player base will undoubtedly be eager to begin preparing with their friends to ensure a clash triumph.

League of Legends season 13 Bilgewater Cup Clash tournament schedule, timings, and rewards

Tournament Schedule and Timings

The schedule for the League of Legends Season 13 Bilgewater Cup Clash tournament is as follows:

Weekend 1 Registration: Begining March 6 at 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Weekend 1 Tournament Days: March 11 and 12 (Starting 4-7 PM Local Time, varying upon region)

Weekend 2 Registration: Begining March 20 at 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Weekend 2 Tournament Days: March 25 and 26 (Starting 4-7 PM Local, varying upon region)

Rewards

No information has been released about the rewards players can acquire after participating in the League of Legends season 13 Bilgewater Cup Clash competition.

However, players may expect the same benefits as in previous Clash competitions. Regular Clash ticket holders may earn emotes, skins, and ward skins if they win their bracket. However, Premium ticket holders can obtain significantly better rewards like Epic skins.

Clash tournaments are entertaining and allow players to have fun for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, one can put their skills to the test against other teams and display their knowledge of the game. This aspect is especially rewarding for individuals who have spent many hours developing their skills and scheming with their teammates.

Additionally, the camaraderie of partaking in a team game can make it a lot of fun. Clash tournaments necessitate robust communication and teamwork among team members, which can assist players in developing stronger friendships and a deeper appreciation for the game.

Another reason Clash tournaments are fun is that they allow participants to compete for incentives and notoriety. Winning a tournament may provide players with special in-game prizes and community bragging rights, which can be a wonderful source of incentive and excitement.

Overall, the Bilgewater Cup Clash competition will be an exciting and engaging opportunity for players to engage with their friends and others. There's no disputing the exhilaration and sense of fulfillment that will come with competing in this event, whether they're seasoned veterans or newbies to the game.

To ensure victory in the upcoming League of Legends season 13 Bilgewater Cup Clash tournament, participants should begin practicing their strategy and team composition and creating their team.

Poll : 0 votes