League of Legends Tournament of Souls guide: How to beat all opponents in expert mode?

In the realm of League of Legends, Tournament of Souls emerges as a distinctive meta mode with a fighting-game flair, tracking Samira's epic odyssey. As you immerse yourself in this score-oriented combo combat experience, an avenue emerges to amass Reputation through the art of one-on-one duels. Once you ascend to the upper echelons of this contest, unlocking the Story and Expert tiers, a world of fresh trials awaits, with bountiful spoils reserved for those who conquer all ten adversaries on their quest for championship glory.

League of Legends: Tournament of Souls is a game mode that was released on July 20, 2023. It will be available until August 28, 2023, coinciding with the League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 2. In this article, we will delve into the complete strategies to defeat each of the ten adversaries in the game.

How to beat all opponents in League of Legends Tournament of Souls expert mode

Although the story mode fights may seem straightforward, the expert mode can be pretty difficult in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls. Some battles require good combinations of abilities to win. The main trick is selecting the correct skills before each fight and implementing specific combos while battling.

Here are the best combos and sneaky tricks for crushing all ten enemies in the League of Legends Tournament of Souls expert mode:

1) Expert Gwen

Gwen in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Deadshot

: Deadshot W : Blade Drain

: Blade Drain E : Severe Strike

: Severe Strike R: Chaotic Daybreak

The essential part is to wait for Gwen's Unstoppable Effect ability, perform the combo of EQWQ, and use the R ability when available. Repeat the process until she is defeated.

2) Expert Lux

Lux in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Quickshot

: Quickshot W : Back Atcha

: Back Atcha E : Twilight Rush

: Twilight Rush R: Chaotic Daybreak

Defeating Lux is one of the hardest battles in Tournament of Souls, as this level is highly RNG-dependent. However, there are certain aspects you can follow to defeat her in a few tries.

Firstly, the suggested combo is EQWQ. Following that, don't use any abilities and wait for her to perform certain moves.

If she throws a beam out and it comes back to her, she gets a shield. If this happens, instantly press E. If your E is on cooldown and she uses her ultimate, perform WEQR. If she uses ultimates, gains wings, flies, and performs unstoppable effects, wait for the map color to change. Following that, perform WQ (R if available). A few other times, the first and second scenarios may happen simultaneously. If it happens, you will die. Therefore, restart the level.

3) Expert Naafiri

Naafiri in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Quickshot

: Quickshot W : Blade Drain

: Blade Drain E : Twilight Rush

: Twilight Rush R: Immortal Inferno

Defeating Naafiri can be quite straightforward. Firstly, perform these combos: EQWQ-EQR. Following that, wait for her shield to appear and instantly perform the same combo mentioned earlier. Just repeat the process, and the level should be cleared.

4) Expert Jhin

Jhin in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Quickshot

: Quickshot W : Back Atcha

: Back Atcha E : Severe Strike

: Severe Strike R: Chaotic Daybreak

There is some important timing involved in this fight against Jhin in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls. The correct way to start is by performing EQWQ-EQR. Subsequently, wait for Jhin's fourth shot, and the moment he raises his gun to shoot, use WQEQ-REQ. The next time he's about to shoot the fourth bullet, utilize WQER-QEQ.

Importantly, you can see the bullet count under his health bar.

5) Expert Pyke

Pyke in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Deadshot

: Deadshot W : Blade Drain

: Blade Drain E : Severe Strike

: Severe Strike R: Immortal Inferno

The battle against Pyke is quite simple, as you have to repeat the combo of EQWQ-EQWR. However, whenever you press E, ensure your W is in three seconds or lower cooldown.

Furthermore, when Pyke gets pretty low, you don't have to worry about your W's cooldown to press E. Just spam your abilities to defeat him straightforwardly.

6) Expert Evelynn

Evelynn in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Deadshot

: Deadshot W : Back Atcha

: Back Atcha E : Severe Strike

: Severe Strike R: Chaotic Daybreak

Defeating Evelynn also requires some time management. At first, use the combo EQWQ-EQR. Following that, a heart might appear during or after using the R. However, you may need to turn on the sound for this, as the heart will make a beating noise.

After the second heartbeat, instantly press W-QEQE. When it happens again, instantly press W-RQEW after the second heartbeat. If you miss the heartbeat timing, restart the level.

7) Expert Sett

Sett in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Piercing Precision

: Piercing Precision W : Sky Scraper

: Sky Scraper E : Style on 'Em

: Style on 'Em R: Immortal Inferno

At first, press WQE. Subsequently, Sett will use an unstoppable move that you can't block. Following that move, perform QWER.

Then, repeat these moves until you defeat Sett:

Press QE. Wait for Sett to stun you. Spam Q until you use it. Finally, press WER.

8) Expert Shaco

Shaco in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Deadshot

: Deadshot W : Back Atcha

: Back Atcha E : Twilight Rush

: Twilight Rush R: Chaotic Daybreak

This level is one of the harder ones in Tournament of Souls. At the very beginning, Shaco instantly goes into stealth mode. Hence, hold on to your abilities. Following that, perform these moves:

If there is a purple mist within half a second after Shaco disappears, immediately press EQ when he reappears. If there is no purple mist within half a second of Shaco's disappearance, immediately press WQ (R if available) when he reappears.

Keep repeating the specific moves until Shaco dies. However, this level might take a couple of tries to complete.

9) Expert Viego

Viego in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Deadshot

: Deadshot W : Blade Drain

: Blade Drain E : Severe Strike

: Severe Strike R: Immortal Inferno

The first combo to defeat Viego is EQWQ. Following that, wait for the background to turn dark (Viego uses an unstoppable move) and instantly press EQWR-EQWQ.

Repeat the same process whenever the background turns dark until you defeat expert Viego.

10) Expert God's Eye Viego

God's Eye Viego in League of Legends Tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Recommended abilities:

Q : Piercing Precision

: Piercing Precision W : Sky Scraper

: Sky Scraper E : Style on 'Em

: Style on 'Em R: Chaotic Daybreak

The first two combos in the fight against God's Eye Viego should be WQEQ-WQER. Subsequently, wait for him to get a shield, and once it appears immediately, press Q. Then wait for the Q cooldown to end and repeat these moves:

WQEQ-R WQEQ-ER WQEQ

This concludes our guide for defeating all 10 opponents in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls expert mode.