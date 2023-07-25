League of Legends Tournament of Souls mode: All rewards, missions, event pass, and more

Inside the highly anticipated League of Legends Tournament of Souls, players can engage in heart-pounding one-on-one battles against other soul fighters, striving to emerge victorious and defeat their opponents. The newest event, Soul Fighter, is set to offer a lot for LoL's second split of Season 2023, with the introduction of this thrilling game mode taking place inside the arena.

The tale occurs in the Tournament of Soul, where Samira embarks on a soulful expedition. In a bold act, she forfeits one eye, resulting in the activation of her soul's prowess, manifesting as twin ethereal pistols.

Players who engage in this spirited tournament will assume the guise of Samira as she meticulously vanquishes her adversaries one by one. A total of ten formidable soul combatants await her challenging battles.

In this article, we will discuss the various event facets and rewards in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls that players can obtain.

What are the rewards in the League of Legends Tournament of Souls mode?

The rewards for this meta-game come in two modes: Expert Mode and Story Mode. Both modes bring their own set of Samira abilities and unique rewards. Listed below are all the rewards you can expect:

Story Mode:

Champion Required Reputation Points Rewards Gwen 4 Soul Fighter God’s Eye IconQ – Piercing Precision Lux 8 30 Event Shop TokensE - Twilight Rush Naafiri 12 W - Back Atcha Jhin 16 W - Blade Drain Pyke 20 30 Event Shop TokensQ - Deadshot Evelynn 24 E - Style on 'Em Sett 28 R - Immortal Inferno Shaco 32 30 Event Shop Tokens Viego 36 God's Eye Viego 40 Random SF Champion Shard: Gwen, Lux, Naafiri, Jhin, Pyke, Evelynn, Sett, Shaco, Viego, Samira

Expert Mode:

Champion Required Reputation Points Rewards Gwen 45 Soul Fighter Gwen Combat Icon Lux 50 Soul Fighter Lux Combat Icon Naafiri 55 Soul Fighter Naafiri Combat Icon30 Event Shop Tokens Jhin 60 Soul Fighter Jhin Combat Icon Pyke 65 Soul Fighter Pyke Combat Icon Evelynn 70 Soul Fighter Evelynn Combat IconSuper Stylish Emote Sett 75 Soul Fighter Sett Combat Icon Shaco 80 Soul Fighter Shaco Combat Icon 30 Event Shop Tokens Viego 85 Soul Fighter Viego Combat Icon God's Eye Viego 90 Soul Fighter Samira Combat Icon SF Lobby Banner Skin

All 10 bounty missions of League of Legends Tournament of Souls event

In Soul Fighter, the latest event in LoL, there are plenty of exciting features to enjoy. From a thrilling minigame to a plethora of challenging missions, there's something for everyone.

By completing these missions, players can earn unique icons that perfectly capture the essence of the Soul Fighter theme. However, these bounty tasks are not always easy and can be quite daunting at times. To give you a better idea of what to expect, here is the complete list of bounty missions available in Soul Fighter, along with the rewards they offer.

Against bots in AI mode, you can complete some of the missions that feature unconventional builds.

Bounty Level 1: Gwen

Mission : Heal damage as Gwen

: Heal damage as Gwen Reward: Soul Fighter Gwen's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 2: Lux

Mission : Deal damage as Lux

: Deal damage as Lux Reward: Soul Fighter Lux's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 3: Naafiri

Mission : In Arena mode, play with or against Naafiri

: In Arena mode, play with or against Naafiri Reward: Soul Fighter Naafiri's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 4: Jhin

Mission : Get 4 kills as Jhin

: Get 4 kills as Jhin Reward: Soul Fighter Jhin's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 5: Pyke

Mission : Kill an enemy champion using Pyke’s W and Ultimate

: Kill an enemy champion using Pyke’s W and Ultimate Reward: Soul Fighter Pyke's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 6: Evelynn

Mission : Use Evelynn’s W and kill an enemy

: Use Evelynn’s W and kill an enemy Reward: Soul Fighter Evelynn's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 7: Sett

Mission : Tank 30,000 damage as Sett

: Tank 30,000 damage as Sett Reward: Soul Fighter Sett's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 8: Shaco

Mission : Summon Rift Herald

: Summon Rift Herald Reward: Soul Fighter Shaco's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 9: Viego

Mission : Buy Banshee’s Veil on Viego. Then drink an Elixir of Iron.

: Buy Banshee’s Veil on Viego. Then drink an Elixir of Iron. Reward: Soul Fighter Viego's Wanted Icon

Bounty Level 10: Samira

Mission : Take Ghost, Ignite, and Collector

: Take Ghost, Ignite, and Collector Reward: Soul Fighter Samira, Wanted Icon

How to earn Reputation Points in League of Legends' Tournament of Souls

In this Tournament of Souls mode for League of Legends, a novel resource called Reputation Points has been introduced.

These points are crucial for progressing to the next fighter. Without an adequate amount of reputation, you will be unable to challenge the subsequent Soul Fighter.

It is worth noting that you have the opportunity to enhance your Reputation Points by completing missions assigned to Soul Fighters.

Standard Missions:

Missions Objectives Rewards 1 Get 20 Takedowns/Gain 250 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 2 Kill 12 Champions/Gain 400 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 3 Gain 55 Vision Score/Gain 500 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 4 Kill 250 lane Minions/Gain 500 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 5 Kill 200 jungle monsters/Gain 500 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 6 Deal 7000 damage to turrets/Gain 500 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 7 Gain 60 Crowd Control Score/Gain 550 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP5 Reputation 8 Play 2 games as a premade/Gain 550 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP 5 Reputation 9 Deal 23,000 physical and true damage to champions/Gain 600 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP 5 Reputation 10 Deal 19,000 magic and true damage to champions/Gain 650 points by playing and winning games 1000 Event XP 5 Reputation

League of Legends: Arena Missions:

Missions Objectives Rewards 1 Play 10 Arena Games/Play 3 Arena Games as a premade 300 Event XP 3 Reputation 2 Gain 30 Takedown in Arena 400 Event XP 4 Reputation 3 Play 5 Games as any of the Soul Fighter Champions 300 Event XP 3 Reputation

League of Legends Soul Fighter: Event Pass

With the upcoming League of Legends event, players will have the option to purchase a battle pass. By obtaining the Soul Fighter 2023 Pass for 1650 RP, participants can unlock 200 tokens and four Soul Fighters. This pass will also grant them access to the special Event Pass Milestone Rewards.

Until August 28, 2023, players can enjoy the benefits of the Soul Fighter 2023 Pass Bundle, available for 2650 RP. It features 200 Soul Fighter Tokens, 4 Soul Fighters, Pyke, Soul Fighter Pyke skins, a border, and a border icon. Furthermore, premium Soul Fighter Pass rewards are also accessible.

