League of Legends Tournament of Souls mode: All rewards, missions, event pass, and more

Inside the highly anticipated League of Legends Tournament of Souls, players can engage in heart-pounding one-on-one battles against other soul fighters, striving to emerge victorious and defeat their opponents. The newest event, Soul Fighter, is set to offer a lot for LoL's second split of Season 2023, with the introduction of this thrilling game mode taking place inside the arena.
The tale occurs in the Tournament of Soul, where Samira embarks on a soulful expedition. In a bold act, she forfeits one eye, resulting in the activation of her soul's prowess, manifesting as twin ethereal pistols.
Players who engage in this spirited tournament will assume the guise of Samira as she meticulously vanquishes her adversaries one by one. A total of ten formidable soul combatants await her challenging battles.
In this article, we will discuss the various event facets and rewards in League of Legends: Tournament of Souls that players can obtain.
What are the rewards in the League of Legends Tournament of Souls mode?
The rewards for this meta-game come in two modes: Expert Mode and Story Mode. Both modes bring their own set of Samira abilities and unique rewards. Listed below are all the rewards you can expect:
Story Mode:
Expert Mode:
All 10 bounty missions of League of Legends Tournament of Souls event
In Soul Fighter, the latest event in LoL, there are plenty of exciting features to enjoy. From a thrilling minigame to a plethora of challenging missions, there's something for everyone.
By completing these missions, players can earn unique icons that perfectly capture the essence of the Soul Fighter theme. However, these bounty tasks are not always easy and can be quite daunting at times. To give you a better idea of what to expect, here is the complete list of bounty missions available in Soul Fighter, along with the rewards they offer.
Against bots in AI mode, you can complete some of the missions that feature unconventional builds.
Bounty Level 1: Gwen
- Mission: Heal damage as Gwen
- Reward: Soul Fighter Gwen's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 2: Lux
- Mission: Deal damage as Lux
- Reward: Soul Fighter Lux's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 3: Naafiri
- Mission: In Arena mode, play with or against Naafiri
- Reward: Soul Fighter Naafiri's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 4: Jhin
- Mission: Get 4 kills as Jhin
- Reward: Soul Fighter Jhin's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 5: Pyke
- Mission: Kill an enemy champion using Pyke’s W and Ultimate
- Reward: Soul Fighter Pyke's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 6: Evelynn
- Mission: Use Evelynn’s W and kill an enemy
- Reward: Soul Fighter Evelynn's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 7: Sett
- Mission: Tank 30,000 damage as Sett
- Reward: Soul Fighter Sett's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 8: Shaco
- Mission: Summon Rift Herald
- Reward: Soul Fighter Shaco's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 9: Viego
- Mission: Buy Banshee’s Veil on Viego. Then drink an Elixir of Iron.
- Reward: Soul Fighter Viego's Wanted Icon
Bounty Level 10: Samira
- Mission: Take Ghost, Ignite, and Collector
- Reward: Soul Fighter Samira, Wanted Icon
How to earn Reputation Points in League of Legends' Tournament of Souls
In this Tournament of Souls mode for League of Legends, a novel resource called Reputation Points has been introduced.
These points are crucial for progressing to the next fighter. Without an adequate amount of reputation, you will be unable to challenge the subsequent Soul Fighter.
It is worth noting that you have the opportunity to enhance your Reputation Points by completing missions assigned to Soul Fighters.
Standard Missions:
League of Legends: Arena Missions:
League of Legends Soul Fighter: Event Pass
With the upcoming League of Legends event, players will have the option to purchase a battle pass. By obtaining the Soul Fighter 2023 Pass for 1650 RP, participants can unlock 200 tokens and four Soul Fighters. This pass will also grant them access to the special Event Pass Milestone Rewards.
Until August 28, 2023, players can enjoy the benefits of the Soul Fighter 2023 Pass Bundle, available for 2650 RP. It features 200 Soul Fighter Tokens, 4 Soul Fighters, Pyke, Soul Fighter Pyke skins, a border, and a border icon. Furthermore, premium Soul Fighter Pass rewards are also accessible.
Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides for League of Legends.