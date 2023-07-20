Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Soul Fighter Event Pass - All tiers and rewards

Choncc Dome, the first event of Set 9: Runeterra Reforged in Teamfight Tactics, is now live. The Soul Fighter Event Pass has also been released in the auto battler game with several Arena skins, Emotes, a Khaat'Sai Little Legend, Treasure Tokens, Star Shards, as well as various non-upgraded and upgraded Boom animations.

The Soul Fighter Event Pass consists of 21 tiers that players can progress through by completing quests given by Gwen, Lux, Samira, and Sett. Similar to the standard Battle Pass, this limited-time Battle Pass is divided into two types of tiers: Free and Premium. While most of the goodies are locked behind the latter, the former also contains a few.

This article takes a look at each of the Soul Fighter Battle Pass tiers in Teamfight Tactics and their rewards.

The Soul Fighter Event Pass will be available for three weeks in Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics @TFT



The SF Event Pass will be enabled when the Choncc Dome event goes live this afternoon!



More info here: twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And just like that, all Soul Fighter TFT cosmetics are now available on Mobile and PC!The SF Event Pass will be enabled when the Choncc Dome event goes live this afternoon!More info here: teamfighttactics.leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… pic.twitter.com/7yfIhpsuGt " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/7yfIhpsuGt" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/7yfIhpsuGt

Teamfight Tactics players can choose to stay in the Free Tier, which will restrict them to a limited number of rewards. Alternatively, they could purchase the TFT Souls Fighter Event Pass or Seamstress Selections, which will upgrade their progression to the premium tier.

The TFT Souls Fighter Event Pass will unlock every Premium reward and the Tier 0 reward immediately. Meanwhile, the Seamstress Selections variant will unlock everything contained in the base pass and also include Chibi Gwen Tactician, Needlework, and Snip Snip Boom.

The Souls Fighter Event Pass will be available till August 15, 2023, 18:00 EDT. Players can purchase it at any time before the event concludes to receive their progressed rewards.

Souls Fighter Event Pass (Image via Riot Games)

The tiers and rewards of Souls Fighter Event Pass in Teamfight Tactics are as follows:

Tier 0- 1-Star Soul Power Boom (Event Pass)

1-Star Soul Power Boom (Event Pass) Tier 1- 20 Treasure Tokens (Free)

20 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 2- The Way of the Choncc Emote (Event Pass)

The Way of the Choncc Emote (Event Pass) Tier 3- 25 Star Shards (Event Pass)

25 Star Shards (Event Pass) Tier 4- 1-Star Soul Static Boom (Event Pass)

1-Star Soul Static Boom (Event Pass) Tier 5- 20 Treasure Tokens (Free)

20 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 6- 2-Star Soul Power Boom (Event Pass)

2-Star Soul Power Boom (Event Pass) Tier 7- 25 Star Shards (Event Pass)

25 Star Shards (Event Pass) Tier 8- 1-Star God's Eye Boom (Event Pass)

1-Star God's Eye Boom (Event Pass) Tier 9- 20 Treasure Tokens (Free)

20 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 10- 2-Star Soul Static Boom (Event Pass)

2-Star Soul Static Boom (Event Pass) Tier 11- 25 Star Shards (Event Pass)

25 Star Shards (Event Pass) Tier 12- Khaat'Sai Little Legend (Event Pass)

Khaat'Sai Little Legend (Event Pass) Tier 13- 20 Treasure Tokens (Free)

20 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 14- 2-Star God's Eye Boom (Event Pass)

2-Star God's Eye Boom (Event Pass) Tier 15- 50 Star Shards (Event Pass)

50 Star Shards (Event Pass) Tier 16- 100 Treasure Tokens (Event Pass)

100 Treasure Tokens (Event Pass) Tier 17- 20 Treasure Tokens (Free)

20 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 18- 3-Star Soul Power Boom (Event Pass)

3-Star Soul Power Boom (Event Pass) Tier 19- 3-Star Soul Static Boom (Event Pass)

3-Star Soul Static Boom (Event Pass) Tier 20- 3-Star God's Eye Boom (Event Pass)

Players will gain XP by playing the Soul Brawl game mode regularly and completing the set of missions in Teamfight Tactics.