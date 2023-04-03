Create

Every Little Legend available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) so far (Set 8.5)

Modified Apr 03, 2023
Every Little Legend released so far in Teamfight Tactics (Image via Riot Games)
Since its release in 2019, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has added numerous Little Legends, which represent the players in the game and act as summoners to guide the Champions to victory.

Each Little Legend has unique sound effects and animations and can be upgraded to three different levels, each with more detailed animations and changes in appearance.

New Little Legends are released every few months alongside new and mid Sets, making the total number of available Little Legends quite extensive. This article will list all the Little Legends currently available as of Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5.

Teamfight Tactics has a variety of Little Legends

The list of Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics is as follows:

Abyssia

  • Base
  • Calcite
  • Cosmic
  • Darkin
  • Galaxy Slayer
  • PROJECT
  • Willowbark

Ao Shin

  • Base
  • Azure Inktales
  • Dark Star
  • Darkspark Inktales
  • Divine
  • Elder
  • Ember Inktales
  • Firecracker
  • Galeborn Inktales
  • Star Forger
  • Summer Splash
  • Terra Inktales

Baron

  • Base
  • Cosmic Scourge
  • Odyssey
  • Star Guardian
  • Star Nemesis
  • Super Squad

Bellswayer

  • Base
  • Black Mist
  • Blood Moon
  • Porcelain
  • Sugar Rush
  • Thunderstorm
  • Yuletide

Bungo

  • Base
  • Astral
  • Dearest
  • Honeybuzz
  • Jade
  • Rosebloom

Burno

  • Base
  • Brilliant
  • Flametongue
  • Gnarly
  • PROJECT
  • Sugarcone

Choncc

  • Base
  • Atlantean
  • Earth
  • Fireborn
  • Honeybuzz
  • Lifeguard
  • Lunar Beast
  • Lunar Revel
  • Precious Panda
  • Splash Town
  • Sun Kissed
  • Wise

Craggle

  • Base
  • Black Mist
  • Hextech
  • Legionnaire
  • Sandbringer
  • Sentinel
  • Triumphant
  • True Ice
  • Victorious

Dango

  • Base
  • Bubblegum
  • Fiercest
  • Firecracker
  • Gingersnap
  • Lemondrop
  • Limeberry
  • Lion Dancer
  • Lucky Lantern
  • Porcelain
  • Sugar Crash

Dowsie

  • Base
  • Extra Spicy
  • Fortune
  • Iridescent
  • Jelly
  • Koi
  • Lucky Noodle
  • Nightbringer
  • Porcelain
  • Sweet Petal
  • Urf
  • Waffle

Duckbill

  • Base
  • Delivery Rush
  • Firecracker
  • Goodest
  • Honeybuzz
  • Jade Dragon
  • Lunar Scholar
  • Mischief Maker
  • Most Festive
  • Pajama Party
  • Piltover
  • Sugarcone
  • Zaunite

Featherknight

  • Azure Inktales
  • Chaos
  • Cheeper
  • Darkspark Inktales
  • Dragon Trainer
  • Ember Inktales
  • Esports
  • Extra Spicy
  • Galeborn Inktales
  • KDA ALL OUT
  • KDA POP STARS
  • Order
  • Pengu
  • Ravenlord
  • Sakura
  • Spirit Blossom Kami
  • Spirit Blossom Yokai
  • Terra Inktales
  • True Ice

Fenroar

  • Base
  • Afterburner
  • Bounty Hunter
  • Golden
  • Hextech
  • Kanmei
  • Nightbringer
  • Pulsefire
  • Shurima
  • Skyborn
  • Sodapop

Flutterbug

  • Base
  • Beevil
  • Birthday Fluttercake
  • Ixtali
  • Legionnaire
  • Sandbringer
  • Sentinel
  • True Ice

Furyhorn

  • KDA ALL OUT
  • KDA POPSTARS
  • Lionheart
  • Lunar Beast
  • Lunar Revel
  • Molten
  • Sugarcone
  • Tundra
  • Victorious
  • Void-marked
  • Willowbark

Fuwa

  • Base
  • Chaos
  • Daystar
  • Eclipse
  • Firecracker
  • Last Wish
  • Lovestruck
  • Lucky
  • Order
  • Verdant

Gloop

  • Base
  • Arcade
  • Fireborn
  • Hextech
  • Honeybuzz
  • Pizza Time
  • Pop Groove
  • Sugarcone

Grizzle

  • Base
  • Dark Star
  • Groovy
  • Star Guardian
  • Star Nemesis
  • Super Squad

Hauntling

  • Cloud
  • Dark Matter
  • Elder
  • Fireborn
  • Infernal
  • Lunar Claw
  • Mountain
  • Ocean
  • Sentinel
  • Shadow Isles
  • Shadowmask
  • Toxic
  • Triumphant
  • Victorious
Hushtail

  • Eternal
  • Fae
  • KDA ALL OUT
  • KDA POPSTARS
  • Mistberry
  • Monarch
  • Moontipped
  • Spirit Blossom Kami
  • Spirit Blossom Yokai
  • Untamed

Lightcharger

  • Base
  • Arcade
  • Black Mist
  • Bubblegum Racer
  • Crystal
  • Groovy
  • Hextech
  • High Noon
  • Hot Rod
  • KDA ALL OUT
  • KDA POPSTARS
  • Pulsefire
  • Sugarcone

Melisma

  • Base
  • Beatmaker
  • Hardhitter
  • Pop Queen
  • Prodigy
  • Shadow Beat
  • Spirit Blossom Kami
  • Spirit Blossom Yokai

Molediver

  • Astronaut
  • Blazebattle
  • Chaos
  • Clumsy
  • Fresh-water
  • Ironclad
  • Order
  • Soft-nosed
  • Toxic

Nimblefoot

  • Base
  • Forgotten
  • Kinkou
  • Nemesis
  • Nightbringer
  • Redeemed
  • Verdant

Nixie

  • Base
  • ExtraSpicy
  • Mermaid
  • Neexie
  • Rosebloom
  • Socialite
  • Triumphant
  • Vampire
  • Victorious

Noctero

  • Base
  • Gentle Hoot
  • Pulsefire
  • Star Guardian
  • Star Nemesis
  • Super

Ossia

  • Base
  • Beatmaker
  • Dragon Dancer
  • Pop Queen
  • Prodigy
  • Pumped Up
  • Soloist

Paddlemar

  • Azure Inktales
  • Caldera
  • Darkspark Inktales
  • Ember Inktales
  • Galeborn Inktales
  • Glamorous
  • Jade
  • Rosebloom
  • Terra Inktales
  • Tidepool
  • Yuletide

Piximander

  • Base
  • Chemtech
  • Fruity Tooty
  • Hextech
  • Honeybuzz
  • Rio
  • Shimmering
  • Spotted

Poggles

  • Base
  • Deep Sea
  • Flametongue
  • Froggo
  • Honeybuzz
  • Sugarcone

Prancie

  • Base
  • Darkflight
  • Everfrost
  • Jade
  • Koi
  • Ragewing

Protector

  • Fierce
  • Jeweled
  • Reigning
  • Shadowgem
  • Skygem
  • Sunborn
  • Triumphant
  • Victorious
  • Year of the Tiger

QiQi

  • Base
  • Arcade
  • Bass Queen
  • Beatmaker
  • Electric
  • Groovy
  • Hardhitter
  • Hextech
  • Prodigy
  • Pulsefire
  • Soloist
Rango

  • Fierce Rose
  • Lightning Quick
  • Red Hot
  • Resplendent
  • Swift Blue

Runespirit

  • Birthday Cakespirit
  • Black Mist
  • Brambleback
  • Glacial
  • Sakura
  • Seedling
  • Sentinel

Shisa

  • Base
  • Corrupted
  • Dr. Shisa
  • Firecracker
  • Heroic
  • Littlest
  • Lunar Beast
  • Lunar Revel
  • Sundrop

Shork

  • Base
  • Bite Size
  • Kingpin
  • Star Guardian
  • Star Nemesis
  • Super

Silverwing

  • Cloud
  • Dawnglow
  • Demacian
  • Elder
  • Infernal
  • Lost
  • Mountain
  • Ocean
  • Rosebloom
  • Snow Cherry
  • Star Guardian
  • Tropical
  • Victorious

Sprite

  • Arcane
  • Chaos
  • Dumpling
  • Egg
  • Jade Emperor
  • Order
  • Plant Buddy
  • River
  • Sauna
  • Star Guardian
  • Super Evil
  • Super Squad
  • UFO Space

Squink

  • Base
  • Cactus
  • Cosmic
  • Dreadnova
  • Fruity-tooty
  • High Noon
  • KDA ALL OUT
  • KDA POPSTARS
  • Kernel
  • Odyssey
  • Order
  • Outlaw
  • Sugarcone

Starmaw

  • Base
  • Cosmic
  • Dreadnova
  • Galaxy Slayer
  • Goo
  • Orcus
  • Regal Koi

Scuttle

  • Base
  • Dapper
  • Star Guardian
  • Star Nemesis
  • Super
  • Swole

Tocker

  • Base
  • Black Mist
  • Chemtech
  • Legionnaire
  • Petal Dancer
  • Petricite
  • Star Guardian
  • Triumphant
  • Victorious

Umbra

  • Base
  • Black Mist
  • Blood Moon
  • Chaos
  • Draconic
  • Fruity Smoothie
  • Fruity Tooty
  • Hexgold
  • Lifeguard
  • Little Shark
  • Order
  • Scuba Shark
  • Sunkissed
  • Thunderbeast

Whisker

  • Base
  • Dark Star
  • Star Guardian
  • Star Nemesis
  • Stitched
  • Super Squad
  • Ultra Threat

This concludes the list of every Little Legend available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) up to Set 8.5: Glitched Out. As new Sets are released, the list of available Little Legends will continue to grow.

