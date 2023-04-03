Every Little Legend available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) so far (Set 8.5)

Since its release in 2019, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has added numerous Little Legends, which represent the players in the game and act as summoners to guide the Champions to victory.
Each Little Legend has unique sound effects and animations and can be upgraded to three different levels, each with more detailed animations and changes in appearance.
New Little Legends are released every few months alongside new and mid Sets, making the total number of available Little Legends quite extensive. This article will list all the Little Legends currently available as of Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5.
Teamfight Tactics has a variety of Little Legends
The list of Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics is as follows:
Abyssia
- Base
- Calcite
- Cosmic
- Darkin
- Galaxy Slayer
- PROJECT
- Willowbark
Ao Shin
- Base
- Azure Inktales
- Dark Star
- Darkspark Inktales
- Divine
- Elder
- Ember Inktales
- Firecracker
- Galeborn Inktales
- Star Forger
- Summer Splash
- Terra Inktales
Baron
- Base
- Cosmic Scourge
- Odyssey
- Star Guardian
- Star Nemesis
- Super Squad
Bellswayer
- Base
- Black Mist
- Blood Moon
- Porcelain
- Sugar Rush
- Thunderstorm
- Yuletide
Bungo
- Base
- Astral
- Dearest
- Honeybuzz
- Jade
- Rosebloom
Burno
- Base
- Brilliant
- Flametongue
- Gnarly
- PROJECT
- Sugarcone
Choncc
- Base
- Atlantean
- Earth
- Fireborn
- Honeybuzz
- Lifeguard
- Lunar Beast
- Lunar Revel
- Precious Panda
- Splash Town
- Sun Kissed
- Wise
Craggle
- Base
- Black Mist
- Hextech
- Legionnaire
- Sandbringer
- Sentinel
- Triumphant
- True Ice
- Victorious
Dango
- Base
- Bubblegum
- Fiercest
- Firecracker
- Gingersnap
- Lemondrop
- Limeberry
- Lion Dancer
- Lucky Lantern
- Porcelain
- Sugar Crash
Dowsie
- Base
- Extra Spicy
- Fortune
- Iridescent
- Jelly
- Koi
- Lucky Noodle
- Nightbringer
- Porcelain
- Sweet Petal
- Urf
- Waffle
Duckbill
- Base
- Delivery Rush
- Firecracker
- Goodest
- Honeybuzz
- Jade Dragon
- Lunar Scholar
- Mischief Maker
- Most Festive
- Pajama Party
- Piltover
- Sugarcone
- Zaunite
Featherknight
- Azure Inktales
- Chaos
- Cheeper
- Darkspark Inktales
- Dragon Trainer
- Ember Inktales
- Esports
- Extra Spicy
- Galeborn Inktales
- KDA ALL OUT
- KDA POP STARS
- Order
- Pengu
- Ravenlord
- Sakura
- Spirit Blossom Kami
- Spirit Blossom Yokai
- Terra Inktales
- True Ice
Fenroar
- Base
- Afterburner
- Bounty Hunter
- Golden
- Hextech
- Kanmei
- Nightbringer
- Pulsefire
- Shurima
- Skyborn
- Sodapop
Flutterbug
- Base
- Beevil
- Birthday Fluttercake
- Ixtali
- Legionnaire
- Sandbringer
- Sentinel
- True Ice
Furyhorn
- KDA ALL OUT
- KDA POPSTARS
- Lionheart
- Lunar Beast
- Lunar Revel
- Molten
- Sugarcone
- Tundra
- Victorious
- Void-marked
- Willowbark
Fuwa
- Base
- Chaos
- Daystar
- Eclipse
- Firecracker
- Last Wish
- Lovestruck
- Lucky
- Order
- Verdant
Gloop
- Base
- Arcade
- Fireborn
- Hextech
- Honeybuzz
- Pizza Time
- Pop Groove
- Sugarcone
Grizzle
- Base
- Dark Star
- Groovy
- Star Guardian
- Star Nemesis
- Super Squad
Hauntling
- Cloud
- Dark Matter
- Elder
- Fireborn
- Infernal
- Lunar Claw
- Mountain
- Ocean
- Sentinel
- Shadow Isles
- Shadowmask
- Toxic
- Triumphant
- Victorious
Hushtail
- Eternal
- Fae
- KDA ALL OUT
- KDA POPSTARS
- Mistberry
- Monarch
- Moontipped
- Spirit Blossom Kami
- Spirit Blossom Yokai
- Untamed
Lightcharger
- Base
- Arcade
- Black Mist
- Bubblegum Racer
- Crystal
- Groovy
- Hextech
- High Noon
- Hot Rod
- KDA ALL OUT
- KDA POPSTARS
- Pulsefire
- Sugarcone
Melisma
- Base
- Beatmaker
- Hardhitter
- Pop Queen
- Prodigy
- Shadow Beat
- Spirit Blossom Kami
- Spirit Blossom Yokai
Molediver
- Astronaut
- Blazebattle
- Chaos
- Clumsy
- Fresh-water
- Ironclad
- Order
- Soft-nosed
- Toxic
Nimblefoot
- Base
- Forgotten
- Kinkou
- Nemesis
- Nightbringer
- Redeemed
- Verdant
Nixie
- Base
- ExtraSpicy
- Mermaid
- Neexie
- Rosebloom
- Socialite
- Triumphant
- Vampire
- Victorious
Noctero
- Base
- Gentle Hoot
- Pulsefire
- Star Guardian
- Star Nemesis
- Super
Ossia
- Base
- Beatmaker
- Dragon Dancer
- Pop Queen
- Prodigy
- Pumped Up
- Soloist
Paddlemar
- Azure Inktales
- Caldera
- Darkspark Inktales
- Ember Inktales
- Galeborn Inktales
- Glamorous
- Jade
- Rosebloom
- Terra Inktales
- Tidepool
- Yuletide
Piximander
- Base
- Chemtech
- Fruity Tooty
- Hextech
- Honeybuzz
- Rio
- Shimmering
- Spotted
Poggles
- Base
- Deep Sea
- Flametongue
- Froggo
- Honeybuzz
- Sugarcone
Prancie
- Base
- Darkflight
- Everfrost
- Jade
- Koi
- Ragewing
Protector
- Fierce
- Jeweled
- Reigning
- Shadowgem
- Skygem
- Sunborn
- Triumphant
- Victorious
- Year of the Tiger
QiQi
- Base
- Arcade
- Bass Queen
- Beatmaker
- Electric
- Groovy
- Hardhitter
- Hextech
- Prodigy
- Pulsefire
- Soloist
Rango
- Fierce Rose
- Lightning Quick
- Red Hot
- Resplendent
- Swift Blue
Runespirit
- Birthday Cakespirit
- Black Mist
- Brambleback
- Glacial
- Sakura
- Seedling
- Sentinel
Shisa
- Base
- Corrupted
- Dr. Shisa
- Firecracker
- Heroic
- Littlest
- Lunar Beast
- Lunar Revel
- Sundrop
Shork
- Base
- Bite Size
- Kingpin
- Star Guardian
- Star Nemesis
- Super
Silverwing
- Cloud
- Dawnglow
- Demacian
- Elder
- Infernal
- Lost
- Mountain
- Ocean
- Rosebloom
- Snow Cherry
- Star Guardian
- Tropical
- Victorious
Sprite
- Arcane
- Chaos
- Dumpling
- Egg
- Jade Emperor
- Order
- Plant Buddy
- River
- Sauna
- Star Guardian
- Super Evil
- Super Squad
- UFO Space
Squink
- Base
- Cactus
- Cosmic
- Dreadnova
- Fruity-tooty
- High Noon
- KDA ALL OUT
- KDA POPSTARS
- Kernel
- Odyssey
- Order
- Outlaw
- Sugarcone
Starmaw
- Base
- Cosmic
- Dreadnova
- Galaxy Slayer
- Goo
- Orcus
- Regal Koi
Scuttle
- Base
- Dapper
- Star Guardian
- Star Nemesis
- Super
- Swole
Tocker
- Base
- Black Mist
- Chemtech
- Legionnaire
- Petal Dancer
- Petricite
- Star Guardian
- Triumphant
- Victorious
Umbra
- Base
- Black Mist
- Blood Moon
- Chaos
- Draconic
- Fruity Smoothie
- Fruity Tooty
- Hexgold
- Lifeguard
- Little Shark
- Order
- Scuba Shark
- Sunkissed
- Thunderbeast
Whisker
- Base
- Dark Star
- Star Guardian
- Star Nemesis
- Stitched
- Super Squad
- Ultra Threat
This concludes the list of every Little Legend available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) up to Set 8.5: Glitched Out. As new Sets are released, the list of available Little Legends will continue to grow.