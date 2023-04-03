Every Little Legend available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) so far (Set 8.5)

Since its release in 2019, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has added numerous Little Legends, which represent the players in the game and act as summoners to guide the Champions to victory.

Each Little Legend has unique sound effects and animations and can be upgraded to three different levels, each with more detailed animations and changes in appearance.

New Little Legends are released every few months alongside new and mid Sets, making the total number of available Little Legends quite extensive. This article will list all the Little Legends currently available as of Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5.

Teamfight Tactics has a variety of Little Legends

The list of Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics is as follows:

Abyssia

Base

Calcite

Cosmic

Darkin

Galaxy Slayer

PROJECT

Willowbark

Ao Shin

Base

Azure Inktales

Dark Star

Darkspark Inktales

Divine

Elder

Ember Inktales

Firecracker

Galeborn Inktales

Star Forger

Summer Splash

Terra Inktales

Baron

Base

Cosmic Scourge

Odyssey

Star Guardian

Star Nemesis

Super Squad

Bellswayer

Base

Black Mist

Blood Moon

Porcelain

Sugar Rush

Thunderstorm

Yuletide

Bungo

Base

Astral

Dearest

Honeybuzz

Jade

Rosebloom

Burno

Base

Brilliant

Flametongue

Gnarly

PROJECT

Sugarcone

Choncc

Base

Atlantean

Earth

Fireborn

Honeybuzz

Lifeguard

Lunar Beast

Lunar Revel

Precious Panda

Splash Town

Sun Kissed

Wise

Craggle

Base

Black Mist

Hextech

Legionnaire

Sandbringer

Sentinel

Triumphant

True Ice

Victorious

Dango

Base

Bubblegum

Fiercest

Firecracker

Gingersnap

Lemondrop

Limeberry

Lion Dancer

Lucky Lantern

Porcelain

Sugar Crash

Dowsie

Base

Extra Spicy

Fortune

Iridescent

Jelly

Koi

Lucky Noodle

Nightbringer

Porcelain

Sweet Petal

Urf

Waffle

Duckbill

Base

Delivery Rush

Firecracker

Goodest

Honeybuzz

Jade Dragon

Lunar Scholar

Mischief Maker

Most Festive

Pajama Party

Piltover

Sugarcone

Zaunite

Featherknight

Azure Inktales

Chaos

Cheeper

Darkspark Inktales

Dragon Trainer

Ember Inktales

Esports

Extra Spicy

Galeborn Inktales

KDA ALL OUT

KDA POP STARS

Order

Pengu

Ravenlord

Sakura

Spirit Blossom Kami

Spirit Blossom Yokai

Terra Inktales

True Ice

Fenroar

Base

Afterburner

Bounty Hunter

Golden

Hextech

Kanmei

Nightbringer

Pulsefire

Shurima

Skyborn

Sodapop

Flutterbug

Base

Beevil

Birthday Fluttercake

Ixtali

Legionnaire

Sandbringer

Sentinel

True Ice

Furyhorn

KDA ALL OUT

KDA POPSTARS

Lionheart

Lunar Beast

Lunar Revel

Molten

Sugarcone

Tundra

Victorious

Void-marked

Willowbark

Fuwa

Base

Chaos

Daystar

Eclipse

Firecracker

Last Wish

Lovestruck

Lucky

Order

Verdant

Gloop

Base

Arcade

Fireborn

Hextech

Honeybuzz

Pizza Time

Pop Groove

Sugarcone

Grizzle

Base

Dark Star

Groovy

Star Guardian

Star Nemesis

Super Squad

Hauntling

Cloud

Dark Matter

Elder

Fireborn

Infernal

Lunar Claw

Mountain

Ocean

Sentinel

Shadow Isles

Shadowmask

Toxic

Triumphant

Victorious

Teamfight Tactics @TFT There’s a new villain in town. No, wait—there’s, like, a whole bunch of them!



Look out for a whole squad of supers coming to Teamfight Tactics in patch 13.6! There’s a new villain in town. No, wait—there’s, like, a whole bunch of them! Look out for a whole squad of supers coming to Teamfight Tactics in patch 13.6! https://t.co/NJHieMeywm

Hushtail

Eternal

Fae

KDA ALL OUT

KDA POPSTARS

Mistberry

Monarch

Moontipped

Spirit Blossom Kami

Spirit Blossom Yokai

Untamed

Lightcharger

Base

Arcade

Black Mist

Bubblegum Racer

Crystal

Groovy

Hextech

High Noon

Hot Rod

KDA ALL OUT

KDA POPSTARS

Pulsefire

Sugarcone

Melisma

Base

Beatmaker

Hardhitter

Pop Queen

Prodigy

Shadow Beat

Spirit Blossom Kami

Spirit Blossom Yokai

Molediver

Astronaut

Blazebattle

Chaos

Clumsy

Fresh-water

Ironclad

Order

Soft-nosed

Toxic

Nimblefoot

Base

Forgotten

Kinkou

Nemesis

Nightbringer

Redeemed

Verdant

Nixie

Base

ExtraSpicy

Mermaid

Neexie

Rosebloom

Socialite

Triumphant

Vampire

Victorious

Noctero

Base

Gentle Hoot

Pulsefire

Star Guardian

Star Nemesis

Super

Ossia

Base

Beatmaker

Dragon Dancer

Pop Queen

Prodigy

Pumped Up

Soloist

Paddlemar

Azure Inktales

Caldera

Darkspark Inktales

Ember Inktales

Galeborn Inktales

Glamorous

Jade

Rosebloom

Terra Inktales

Tidepool

Yuletide

Piximander

Base

Chemtech

Fruity Tooty

Hextech

Honeybuzz

Rio

Shimmering

Spotted

Poggles

Base

Deep Sea

Flametongue

Froggo

Honeybuzz

Sugarcone

Prancie

Base

Darkflight

Everfrost

Jade

Koi

Ragewing

Protector

Fierce

Jeweled

Reigning

Shadowgem

Skygem

Sunborn

Triumphant

Victorious

Year of the Tiger

QiQi

Base

Arcade

Bass Queen

Beatmaker

Electric

Groovy

Hardhitter

Hextech

Prodigy

Pulsefire

Soloist

Rango

Fierce Rose

Lightning Quick

Red Hot

Resplendent

Swift Blue

Runespirit

Birthday Cakespirit

Black Mist

Brambleback

Glacial

Sakura

Seedling

Sentinel

Shisa

Base

Corrupted

Dr. Shisa

Firecracker

Heroic

Littlest

Lunar Beast

Lunar Revel

Sundrop

Shork

Base

Bite Size

Kingpin

Star Guardian

Star Nemesis

Super

Silverwing

Cloud

Dawnglow

Demacian

Elder

Infernal

Lost

Mountain

Ocean

Rosebloom

Snow Cherry

Star Guardian

Tropical

Victorious

Sprite

Arcane

Chaos

Dumpling

Egg

Jade Emperor

Order

Plant Buddy

River

Sauna

Star Guardian

Super Evil

Super Squad

UFO Space

Squink

Base

Cactus

Cosmic

Dreadnova

Fruity-tooty

High Noon

KDA ALL OUT

KDA POPSTARS

Kernel

Odyssey

Order

Outlaw

Sugarcone

Starmaw

Base

Cosmic

Dreadnova

Galaxy Slayer

Goo

Orcus

Regal Koi

Scuttle

Base

Dapper

Star Guardian

Star Nemesis

Super

Swole

Tocker

Base

Black Mist

Chemtech

Legionnaire

Petal Dancer

Petricite

Star Guardian

Triumphant

Victorious

Umbra

Base

Black Mist

Blood Moon

Chaos

Draconic

Fruity Smoothie

Fruity Tooty

Hexgold

Lifeguard

Little Shark

Order

Scuba Shark

Sunkissed

Thunderbeast

Whisker

Base

Dark Star

Star Guardian

Star Nemesis

Stitched

Super Squad

Ultra Threat

This concludes the list of every Little Legend available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) up to Set 8.5: Glitched Out. As new Sets are released, the list of available Little Legends will continue to grow.

