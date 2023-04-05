5 best counters to Vi in League of Legends season 13

Vi has been one of the most highly picked and contested champions in League of Legends season 13 ever since the changes came along with the new season. She is capable of having the luxury of either building Divine Sunderer or Radiant Virtue, depending on various circumstances.

Additionally, her having an adequately good jungle camp clear, along with her R (Cease and Desist) being a single-target point-and-click ability makes her quite a useful addition to a plethora of team compositions with her hard CC.

This article will cover five of the best counters to Vi in League of Legends season 13.

Jarvan IV, Morgana, and three picks are great counters to Vi in League of Legends season 13

1) Jarvan IV

Jarvan still remains as one of the best jungle champions in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The first addition to this list is Jarvan IV, who is arguably still the best jungle champion and is also a good counter to Vi in League of Legends season 13. The fact that he somehow managed to not get nerfed in patch 13.7 is quite surprising and indicates that he continues to be the king of the jungle.

Jarvan IV and Vi share similarities in their playstyle as both are early-mid game champions with strong ganking potential. However, Jarvan IV stands out due to his faster wave clear, which can be further enhanced by purchasing Ironspike Whip. Additionally, he has the ability to traverse walls just like Vi.

Jarvan IV's Q (Dragon Strike) and E (Demacian Standard) provide better overall ganking potency. His ultimate, Cataclysm, provides excellent team fighting potential and is considered to be superior to Vi's ultimate ability.

To sum it up, Jarvan IV is better than Vi in almost every aspect and can quite easily win 1v1 duels against her in the early game, which is why it's highly recommended to play this League of Legends champion before he gets nerfed.

2) Morgana

Morgana is an incredibly underrated counter pick against Vi in the current season (Image via Riot Games)

The second addition to this list is Morgana, who is quite literally the most underrated counter pick against Vi in League of Legends season 13.

For unknown reasons, Morgana jungle fell quite hard ever since League of Legends season 13 started. Despite having a kit that can counter Vi's abilities, it is surprising that no one is utilizing her as a viable counter pick.

Quite simply put, Morgana can clear jungle camps quite efficiently, while providing absurd amounts of CC (Crowd Control), thanks to her Q (Dark Binding) and R (Soul Shackles).

More importantly, her E (Black Shield) can single handily counter Vi's entire kit as the ability can cancel Vi's Q and R, granting Morgana quite the edge in terms of 1v1 potential.

Additionally, with Liandry's Anguish, Morgana's damage output and jungle clear speed get significantly better. While she may not be an overall good pick like Vi, she is definitely one of the best counter picks for her.

3) Wukong

Like Vi, Wukong has been one of the most picked jungle champions in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The third addition to this list is Wukong, who is easily one of the most popular counters to Vi in League of Legends season 13.

Like Vi, Wukong has been one of the most-picked jungle champions in League of Legends season 13 high elo and professional play due to somewhat similar reasons.

Vi's popularity in season 13 is mainly due to her single-target point-and-click CC from her R (Cease and Desist). Wukong, on the other hand, also provides great CC, but on multiple targets, making him a considerably better team-fighting champion.

Additionally, Wukong's Passive (Stone Skin) is a big reason why he does so well against Vi as he gets to stack armor and health when attacking her. To top it off, his Q (Crushing Blow) provides the necessary edge to win duels, making Wukong a formidable opponent against Vi in season 13.

4) Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks is one of the most powerful team-fighting champions in the game (Image via Riot Games)

The fourth addition to this list is Fiddlesticks, who is one of the strongest counters to Vi in season 13.

Fiddlesticks is quite easily one of the most underrated jungle champions in League of Legends season 13, despite the fact that his R (Crowstorm) can two-shot an ADC at level 6.

One of the reasons why he's considered a counter pick to Vi is due to his ability to full-clear jungle camps comparatively faster than her in League of Legends season 13.

Additionally, he provides a great deal of silence and slows through his kit, along with good healing regeneration and a comparatively stronger team-fighting presence, which allows him to fit into a variety of team compositions.

Considering how under picked he is at the moment, players are advised to take advantage of this and counter Vi whenever possible.

5) Nocturne

Nocturne is one of the most consistent Solo-Queue champions (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth and final addition to this list is Nocturne, who is one of the best Solo-Queue champions in League of Legends season 13.

On top of that, he also acts as a good counter against Vi, thanks to his W (Shroud of Darkness) completely blocking her Q and R. Additionally, his jungle camp clearing speed is considerably higher, thanks to his Passive (Umbra Blades).

Considering that Vi mostly brings single-target chain CC to team compositions, Nocturne ends up being the perfect answer to her as his ultimate can affect multiple opponents, making him a better team-fighting champion.

