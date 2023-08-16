League of Legends LoLdle answers 406: Thursday, August 17, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 406th iteration are now available. To complete this edition, gamers must solve five riddles, each of which is connected to different champions found in the popular online title League of Legends. In this game, players will need to be familiar with those entities' skills, splash art, special abilities, and emojis to solve puzzles. They will also have to recall obscure phrases and link them to a LoL champion.
This article will provide the answers to August 17's LoLdle puzzles.
Hecarim, Seraphine, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 406th edition (August 17, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 17's puzzles are provided below:
- Classic: Hecarim
- Quote: Seraphine
- Ability: Syndra, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Aurelion Sol
- Splash Art: Bard, Bonus: Bard Bard
Guessing Hecarim's name can be quite straightforward based on the hints offered by this game: his Shadow Isles region and release year of 2012. The quote can be quite difficult to tie to a League of Legends character, as Seraphine has a low pick rate in LoL's current meta.
The ability puzzle's answer is easy to get — Syndra — as she's had quite a high pick rate in ranked matches recently. Subsequently, the emoji puzzle might be somewhat of a challenge, as Aurelion Sol is not quite popular among casual and pro gamers.
Last but not least, Bard's splash art, named "Bard," is fairly easy to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
The answers to LoLdle's 407th edition will be published tomorrow.