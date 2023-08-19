League of Legends LoLdle answers 409: Sunday, August 20, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 409th edition are now available. To play this title, participants will need to answer five questions that pertain to various League of Legends champions. To crack the codes, it is essential to be aware of the characteristics, emoticons, abilities, and unique skins of LoL units. Moreover, recalling specific catchphrases is also critical for success.

This article will provide the answers to August 20's LoLdle.

Soraka, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 409th edition (August 20, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 20's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Soraka

Soraka Quote: Yorick

Yorick Ability: Sona, Bonus : E

Sona, : E Emoji: Darius

Darius Splash Art: Kled, Bonus: Count Kled

Guessing Soraka's name can be somewhat straightforward based on these hints: the Targon region and release year of 2009. The quote can be quite difficult to link to Yorick, as this unit has a low pick rate in LoL's current meta.

The ability question is tough to answer, as Sona doesn't get used often in casual matches. The emoji puzzle might be somewhat of a challenge, as Darius is also not quite popular among casual and professional gamers.

Last but not least, Kled's splash art, named "Count," is fairly difficult to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

The answers to LoLdle's 410th edition will be published tomorrow.