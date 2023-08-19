League of Legends LoLdle answers 409: Sunday, August 20, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 409th edition are now available. To play this title, participants will need to answer five questions that pertain to various League of Legends champions. To crack the codes, it is essential to be aware of the characteristics, emoticons, abilities, and unique skins of LoL units. Moreover, recalling specific catchphrases is also critical for success.
This article will provide the answers to August 20's LoLdle.
Soraka, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 409th edition (August 20, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 20's puzzles are provided below:
- Classic: Soraka
- Quote: Yorick
- Ability: Sona, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Darius
- Splash Art: Kled, Bonus: Count Kled
Guessing Soraka's name can be somewhat straightforward based on these hints: the Targon region and release year of 2009. The quote can be quite difficult to link to Yorick, as this unit has a low pick rate in LoL's current meta.
The ability question is tough to answer, as Sona doesn't get used often in casual matches. The emoji puzzle might be somewhat of a challenge, as Darius is also not quite popular among casual and professional gamers.
Last but not least, Kled's splash art, named "Count," is fairly difficult to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
The answers to LoLdle's 410th edition will be published tomorrow.