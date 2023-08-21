League of Legends LoLdle answers 411: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 411th iteration are now available. These puzzles require insight into various League of Legends champions, including their traits, skill sets, and even emojis and special skins. Coupled with that, certain catchphrases will be pivotal in successfully completing all five puzzles. Players will hope to preserve their streak and share results on social media.
This article will provide the answers to August 22's LoLdle.
Thresh, Taliyah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 411th edition (August 22, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 22's puzzles are provided below:
- Classic: Thresh
- Quote: Taliyah
- Ability: Taric, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Galio
- Splash Art: Nilah, Bonus: Default Nilah
Guessing Thresh's name can be somewhat straightforward based on these hints, such as the Shadow Isles region and the release year of 2013. The quote can be quite easy to recognize, as Taliyah has a high pick rate in casual and pro gameplay.
Today's ability question is quite hard to answer, as Taric is not used often in casual and ranked matches. The emoji puzzle can be somewhat challenging, as Galio is not quite popular in the current LoL meta.
Last but not least, Nilah's Default splash art is fairly easy to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 409, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
The answers to LoLdle's 412th edition will be published tomorrow.