League of Legends LoLdle answers 411: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 411th iteration are now available. These puzzles require insight into various League of Legends champions, including their traits, skill sets, and even emojis and special skins. Coupled with that, certain catchphrases will be pivotal in successfully completing all five puzzles. Players will hope to preserve their streak and share results on social media.

This article will provide the answers to August 22's LoLdle.

Thresh, Taliyah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 411th edition (August 22, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 22's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Thresh

Thresh Quote: Taliyah

Taliyah Ability: Taric, Bonus : E

Taric, : E Emoji: Galio

Galio Splash Art: Nilah, Bonus: Default Nilah

Guessing Thresh's name can be somewhat straightforward based on these hints, such as the Shadow Isles region and the release year of 2013. The quote can be quite easy to recognize, as Taliyah has a high pick rate in casual and pro gameplay.

Today's ability question is quite hard to answer, as Taric is not used often in casual and ranked matches. The emoji puzzle can be somewhat challenging, as Galio is not quite popular in the current LoL meta.

Last but not least, Nilah's Default splash art is fairly easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 409, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

The answers to LoLdle's 412th edition will be published tomorrow.