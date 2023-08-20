League of Legends LoLdle answers 410: Monday, August 21, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 410th iteration are now available. This title involves solving puzzles that revolve around different League of Legends champions. An understanding of these LoL characters' traits, emojis, skill sets, and special skins will help in this regard. Furthermore, it is imperative that one remember certain catchphrases if they aim to solve all five puzzles.

This article will provide the answers to August 21's LoLdle.

Gwen, Tryndamere, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 410th edition (August 21, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 21's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Gwen

Gwen Quote: Tryndamere

Tryndamere Ability: Braum, Bonus : Q

Braum, : Q Emoji: Nasus

Nasus Splash Art: Alistar, Bonus: Unchained Alistar

Guessing Gwen's name can be somewhat easy based on these hints: the Shadow Isles region and release year of 2021. The quote can be quite difficult to recognize, as Tryndamere has a low pick rate in LoL's current meta.

Today's ability question is easy to answer, as Braum is used often in casual and ranked matches. The emoji puzzle might present something of a challenge, as Nasus is not quite popular among casual gamers.

Last but not least, Alistar's splash art, named "Unchained," is fairly easy to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

The answers to LoLdle's 411st edition will be published tomorrow.