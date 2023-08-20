League of Legends LoLdle answers 410: Monday, August 21, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 410th iteration are now available. This title involves solving puzzles that revolve around different League of Legends champions. An understanding of these LoL characters' traits, emojis, skill sets, and special skins will help in this regard. Furthermore, it is imperative that one remember certain catchphrases if they aim to solve all five puzzles.
This article will provide the answers to August 21's LoLdle.
Gwen, Tryndamere, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 410th edition (August 21, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 21's puzzles are provided below:
- Classic: Gwen
- Quote: Tryndamere
- Ability: Braum, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Nasus
- Splash Art: Alistar, Bonus: Unchained Alistar
Guessing Gwen's name can be somewhat easy based on these hints: the Shadow Isles region and release year of 2021. The quote can be quite difficult to recognize, as Tryndamere has a low pick rate in LoL's current meta.
Today's ability question is easy to answer, as Braum is used often in casual and ranked matches. The emoji puzzle might present something of a challenge, as Nasus is not quite popular among casual gamers.
Last but not least, Alistar's splash art, named "Unchained," is fairly easy to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
The answers to LoLdle's 411st edition will be published tomorrow.