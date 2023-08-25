League of Legends LoLdle answers 415: Saturday, August 26, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 415th iteration are now available. Head to the official website of this game to play it. On it, you'll see a menu displaying five options: Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art. Each of these offers a different puzzle for you to solve. You have a better chance of maintaining your question-answering streak by playing this game regularly.
August 26's LoLdle answers will be provided in the section below.
Camille, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoL answers for 415th edition (August 26, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for August 26's puzzles are:
- Classic: Camille
- Quote: Nasus
- Ability: Amumu, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Trundle
- Splash Art: Samira, Bonus: PsyOps Samira
Based on the clues this game provides, guessing Camille's name won't be too difficult, as she hails from the region of Piltover and was introduced in League of Legends in 2016. However, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of LoL, as Nasus's appearance in both casual and professional matches in that title is infrequent.
Guessing the ability will be fairly easy, as Amumu has a high pick rate in casual games. However, the emoji puzzle is quite difficult to solve since Trundle is not popular among LoL players currently.
Last but not least, answering the PsyOps Samira splash art question is somewhat tough.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
The answers to LoLdle's 416th edition will be published tomorrow.