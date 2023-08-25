League of Legends LoLdle answers 415: Saturday, August 26, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 415th iteration are now available. Head to the official website of this game to play it. On it, you'll see a menu displaying five options: Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art. Each of these offers a different puzzle for you to solve. You have a better chance of maintaining your question-answering streak by playing this game regularly.

August 26's LoLdle answers will be provided in the section below.

Camille, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoL answers for 415th edition (August 26, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for August 26's puzzles are:

Classic: Camille

Camille Quote: Nasus

Nasus Ability: Amumu, Bonus : R

Amumu, : R Emoji: Trundle

Trundle Splash Art: Samira, Bonus: PsyOps Samira

Based on the clues this game provides, guessing Camille's name won't be too difficult, as she hails from the region of Piltover and was introduced in League of Legends in 2016. However, answering today's quote question might require in-depth knowledge of LoL, as Nasus's appearance in both casual and professional matches in that title is infrequent.

Guessing the ability will be fairly easy, as Amumu has a high pick rate in casual games. However, the emoji puzzle is quite difficult to solve since Trundle is not popular among LoL players currently.

Last but not least, answering the PsyOps Samira splash art question is somewhat tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

The answers to LoLdle's 416th edition will be published tomorrow.