League of Legends LoLdle answers 414: Friday, August 25, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 414th iteration are now available. If players want to do well in this game, they must possess a knowledge of the League of Legends champions as well as their distinctive features, abilities, emojis, and unique skins. Furthermore, gamers have to accurately link quotes to the LoL characters that said them.

August 25's LoLdle answers will be provided in the section below.

Ryze, Katarina, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 414th edition (August 25, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 25's puzzles are:

Classic: Ryze

Ryze Quote: Katarina

Katarina Ability: Shen, Bonus : E

Shen, : E Emoji: Taric

Taric Splash Art: Singed, Bonus: Snow Day Singed

Based on the clues this title provides, guessing Ryze's name won't be too difficult, as he hails from the region of Runeterra and was introduced in League of Legends in 2009. However, answering today's LoLdle quote question might require in-depth knowledge of LoL, as Katarina's appearance in both professional and casual gameplay is infrequent.

Guessing the ability will be difficult as well because of how rarely Shen is used in competitive games. However, the emoji puzzle is a piece of cake to solve since Taric is a favored champion among casual LoL players.

Last but not least, answering the Snow Day Singed splash art question is pretty tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle answers:

The answers to LoLdle's 415th edition will be published tomorrow.