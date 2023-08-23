League of Legends LoLdle answers 413: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 413th iteration are now available. Solving the puzzle this game presents requires players to be familiar with League of Legends champions as well as their distinguishing features, abilities, emojis, and exclusive skins. Moreover, deciphering particular quotes related to these characters is key to answering all five questions.

It's worth noting that this game lets players boast about their achievements on social media. This article will provide all the answers to August 24's LoLdle questions.

Karma, Kindred, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 413th edition (August 24, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 24's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Karma

Karma Quote: Kindred

Kindred Ability: Bel’Veth, Bonus : E

Bel’Veth, : E Emoji: Jinx

Jinx Splash Art: Amumu, Bonus: Porcelain Amumu

Based on the clues this title provides, arriving at Karma's name is not too difficult, as she hails from the region of Ionia and was introduced in League of Legends in 2011. However, recognizing today's LoLdle quote can prove quite challenging, as Kindred's appearance in both casual and professional gameplay is infrequent.

Answering today's ability question is hard because of how uncommonly Bel'Veth is used in professional games. However, the emoji puzzle is a piece of cake to solve since Jinx is a favored champion among LoL players.

Last but not least, answering the Amumu Porcelain splash art question is a pretty tough task.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora

The answers to LoLdle's 414th edition will be published tomorrow.