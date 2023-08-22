League of Legends LoLdle answers 412: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 412th iteration are now available. To conquer this challenge, players must have an astute understanding of League of Legends champions, from their unique traits, skills, and special skins to even emojis. In addition, unlocking the solutions to all five brain-teasers will depend on detecting certain catchphrases. Players aim to maintain their winning record while also sharing their success across social channels.

This article will provide the answers to August 23's LoLdle questions.

Vex, Volibear, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 412th edition (August 23, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 23's puzzles are provided below:

Classic: Vex

Vex Quote: Volibear

Volibear Ability: Hecarim, Bonus : Q

Hecarim, : Q Emoji: Rell

Rell Splash Art: Vi, Bonus: Heartbreaker Vi

Guessing Vex's name can be fairly easy based on these hints, such as the Shadow Isles region and the release year of 2021. The quote can be quite difficult to recognize, as Volibear has a low pick rate in casual and pro gameplay.

Today's ability question is quite difficult to identify, as Hecarim is not used often in professional and ranked matches. The emoji puzzle, on the other hand, is quite simple as Rell is one of the best champions in the current LoL meta.

Last but not least, Vi's Heartbreaker splash art is fairly easy to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune

Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear

Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri

Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr

Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar

Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora

The answers to LoLdle's 413th edition will be published tomorrow.