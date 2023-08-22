League of Legends LoLdle answers 412: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 412th iteration are now available. To conquer this challenge, players must have an astute understanding of League of Legends champions, from their unique traits, skills, and special skins to even emojis. In addition, unlocking the solutions to all five brain-teasers will depend on detecting certain catchphrases. Players aim to maintain their winning record while also sharing their success across social channels.
This article will provide the answers to August 23's LoLdle questions.
Vex, Volibear, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 412th edition (August 23, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 23's puzzles are provided below:
- Classic: Vex
- Quote: Volibear
- Ability: Hecarim, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Rell
- Splash Art: Vi, Bonus: Heartbreaker Vi
Guessing Vex's name can be fairly easy based on these hints, such as the Shadow Isles region and the release year of 2021. The quote can be quite difficult to recognize, as Volibear has a low pick rate in casual and pro gameplay.
Today's ability question is quite difficult to identify, as Hecarim is not used often in professional and ranked matches. The emoji puzzle, on the other hand, is quite simple as Rell is one of the best champions in the current LoL meta.
Last but not least, Vi's Heartbreaker splash art is fairly easy to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
- LoLdle 405, August 16: Shyvana, Wukong, Nasus, Ashe, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 404, August 15: Karthus, Rengar, Cassiopeia, Sylas, Volibear
- LoLdle 403, August 14: Talon, Irelia, Shaco, Heimerdinger, Ahri
- LoLdle 402, August 13: Ziggs, Shen, Gnar, Kled, Udyr
- LoLdle 401, August 12: Jax, Samira, Rell, Warwick, Malzahar
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora
The answers to LoLdle's 413th edition will be published tomorrow.