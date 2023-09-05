League of Legends LoLdle answers 426: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 426th iteration are now available. Delve into five exclusive obstacles, including Ability, Emoji, Splash Art, Classic, and Quote. Although some of the LoL champions are easy to figure out, a few of the puzzles can truly test your knowledge of the MOBA. Furthermore, you can share your results on social media platforms.

September 6's LoLdle answers can be found in this piece.

Olaf, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 426th edition (September 6, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the September 6 puzzles are:

Classic: Olaf

Olaf Quote: Zoe

Zoe Ability: Yasuo, Bonus : Passive

Yasuo, : Passive Emoji: Qiyana

Qiyana Splash Art: Cho’Gath, Bonus: Default Cho’Gath

Based on the clues provided, guessing Olaf's name can be quite straightforward. He belongs to the region of Freljord and was added to LoL in 2010. On the other hand, the quote puzzle is quite difficult, as Zoe has suffered a low pick rate as an ADC.

Answering the ability question should be fairly easy since Yasuo is popular in both professional and casual matches. The emoji puzzle's answer is Qiyana, and it can be a little difficult to decipher due to her low pick rate in League of Legends.

Last but not least, figuring out Cho’Gath's Default splash art puzzle should be pretty easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV

Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard

The answers to LoLdle's 427th edition will be published tomorrow.