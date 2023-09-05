League of Legends LoLdle answers 426: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 426th iteration are now available. Delve into five exclusive obstacles, including Ability, Emoji, Splash Art, Classic, and Quote. Although some of the LoL champions are easy to figure out, a few of the puzzles can truly test your knowledge of the MOBA. Furthermore, you can share your results on social media platforms.
September 6's LoLdle answers can be found in this piece.
Olaf, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 426th edition (September 6, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the September 6 puzzles are:
- Classic: Olaf
- Quote: Zoe
- Ability: Yasuo, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Qiyana
- Splash Art: Cho’Gath, Bonus: Default Cho’Gath
Based on the clues provided, guessing Olaf's name can be quite straightforward. He belongs to the region of Freljord and was added to LoL in 2010. On the other hand, the quote puzzle is quite difficult, as Zoe has suffered a low pick rate as an ADC.
Answering the ability question should be fairly easy since Yasuo is popular in both professional and casual matches. The emoji puzzle's answer is Qiyana, and it can be a little difficult to decipher due to her low pick rate in League of Legends.
Last but not least, figuring out Cho’Gath's Default splash art puzzle should be pretty easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
- LoLdle 407, August 18: Kled, Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, Anivia, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 406, August 17: Hecarim, Seraphine, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Bard
The answers to LoLdle's 427th edition will be published tomorrow.