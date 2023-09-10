League of Legends LoLdle answers 431: Monday, September 11, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 431st iteration are here. This title contains five challenges: Classic, Emoji, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. Some of these may not all be straightforward and may prove difficult even for seasoned League of Legends gamers. To successfully beat all five challenges and maintain your daily streak, you must possess a wealth of knowledge concerning LoL Champions.

Answers for LoLdle on September 11 can be found below.

Zoe, Cho’Gath, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 431st edition (September 11, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 11's puzzles are:

Classic: Zoe

Zoe Quote: Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath Ability: Bard, Bonus : R

Bard, : R Emoji: Rengar

Rengar Splash Art: Vladimir, Bonus: Count Vladimir

Based on the clues provided by this title, guessing Zoe's name won't be too challenging. She belongs to the region of Targon and was added to League of Legends in 2017. Today's quote riddle is a little difficult to answer as Cho’Gath currently has a low pick rate in LoL.

Answering the ability question can be somewhat difficult since Bard is not very popular in casual and professional matches in League of Legends.

Today's emoji puzzle is tough to decipher as well, as Rengar has a low pick rate in LoL. Figuring out Vladimir's Count splash art riddle can be difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

The answers to LoLdle's 432nd edition will be published tomorrow.