League of Legends LoLdle answers 430: Sunday, September 10, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 430th iteration are here. The game comprises five types of challenges: Emoji, Classic, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. Keep in mind that the riddles may not all be straightforward, and some may prove difficult even for seasoned League of Legends devotees. To successfully unravel all five challenges, you must possess a wealth of knowledge concerning LoL Champions.

Answers for LoLdle on September 10 can be found below.

Twitch, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 430th edition (September 10, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 10's puzzles are:

Classic: Twitch

Twitch Quote: Malzahar

Malzahar Ability: Trundle, Bonus : W

Trundle, : W Emoji: Hecarim

Hecarim Splash Art: Garen, Bonus: Dreadknight Garen

Based on the clues provided by this title, guessing Twitch's name won't be too challenging. He belongs to the region of Zaun and was added to League of Legends in 2009. Today's quote riddle is a little difficult to answer as Malzahar currently has a low pick rate in LoL.

Answering the ability question can be somewhat difficult since Trundle is not very popular in casual and professional matches in the MOBA.

Today's LoLdle emoji puzzle is tough to decipher as well, as Hecarim has a low pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Garen's Dreadknight splash art riddle can be difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 430, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 429, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

