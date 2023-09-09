League of Legends LoLdle answers 430: Sunday, September 10, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 430th iteration are here. The game comprises five types of challenges: Emoji, Classic, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. Keep in mind that the riddles may not all be straightforward, and some may prove difficult even for seasoned League of Legends devotees. To successfully unravel all five challenges, you must possess a wealth of knowledge concerning LoL Champions.
Answers for LoLdle on September 10 can be found below.
Twitch, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 430th edition (September 10, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 10's puzzles are:
- Classic: Twitch
- Quote: Malzahar
- Ability: Trundle, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Hecarim
- Splash Art: Garen, Bonus: Dreadknight Garen
Based on the clues provided by this title, guessing Twitch's name won't be too challenging. He belongs to the region of Zaun and was added to League of Legends in 2009. Today's quote riddle is a little difficult to answer as Malzahar currently has a low pick rate in LoL.
Answering the ability question can be somewhat difficult since Trundle is not very popular in casual and professional matches in the MOBA.
Today's LoLdle emoji puzzle is tough to decipher as well, as Hecarim has a low pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Garen's Dreadknight splash art riddle can be difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 430, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 429, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
The answers to LoLdle's 431st edition will be published tomorrow.