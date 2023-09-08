League of Legends LoLdle answers 429: Saturday, September 9, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 429th iteration are here. The title features five different questions: Ability, Splash Art, Quote, Classic, and Emoji. Don't expect the answers to all be easy; some riddles will present a challenge to even the most seasoned League of Legends enthusiasts. To solve all five puzzles, you actually need to be knowledgeable about LoL Champions.
September 9's LoLdle answers can be found below.
Yuumi, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 429th edition (September 9, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 9's puzzles are:
- Classic: Yuumi
- Quote: Trundle
- Ability: Gwen, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Jhin
- Splash Art: Rek’Sai, Bonus: Blackfrost Rek’Sai
Based on the clues provided by this title, guessing Yuumi's name won't be too challenging. She belongs to the region of Bandle City and was added to League of Legends in 2014. Today's quote riddle, on the other hand, is a little difficult to answer. That is because Trundle currently has a low pick rate in LoL.
Answering the ability question can be quite straightforward since Gwen is pretty popular in both professional and casual matches in that MOBA title.
Today's LoLdle emoji puzzle is quite easy to decipher, as Jhin has a high pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Rek’Sai's Blackfrost splash art riddle can be difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 429, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
The answers to LoLdle's 430th edition will be published tomorrow.