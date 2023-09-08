League of Legends LoLdle answers 429: Saturday, September 9, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 429th iteration are here. The title features five different questions: Ability, Splash Art, Quote, Classic, and Emoji. Don't expect the answers to all be easy; some riddles will present a challenge to even the most seasoned League of Legends enthusiasts. To solve all five puzzles, you actually need to be knowledgeable about LoL Champions.

September 9's LoLdle answers can be found below.

Yuumi, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 429th edition (September 9, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 9's puzzles are:

Classic: Yuumi

Yuumi Quote: Trundle

Trundle Ability: Gwen, Bonus : Q

Gwen, : Q Emoji: Jhin

Jhin Splash Art: Rek’Sai, Bonus: Blackfrost Rek’Sai

Based on the clues provided by this title, guessing Yuumi's name won't be too challenging. She belongs to the region of Bandle City and was added to League of Legends in 2014. Today's quote riddle, on the other hand, is a little difficult to answer. That is because Trundle currently has a low pick rate in LoL.

Answering the ability question can be quite straightforward since Gwen is pretty popular in both professional and casual matches in that MOBA title.

Today's LoLdle emoji puzzle is quite easy to decipher, as Jhin has a high pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Rek’Sai's Blackfrost splash art riddle can be difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 429, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

The answers to LoLdle's 430th edition will be published tomorrow.