League of Legends LoLdle answers 428: Friday, September 8, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 427th iteration are now available. There are five distinct puzzles, which include the sections Ability, Emoji, Splash Art, Classic, and Quote. Don't expect all of the champions to be no-brainers, though, as uncommon riddles will challenge even the savviest of the MOBA players.
Nami, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 428th edition (September 8, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the September 7 puzzles are:
- Classic: Nami
- Quote: Gangplank
- Ability: Fiddlestick, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Ornn
- Splash Art: Skarner, Bonus: Sandscourge Skarner
Based on the clues provided, guessing Nami's name won't be too challenging. She belongs to the region of Runeterra and was added to League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle is also easy, as Gangplank currently has a high pick rate in the game.
Answering the ability question can be quite tricky since Fiddlestick is not very popular in both casual and professional matches.
On the other hand, the emoji puzzle is somewhat easy to decipher, as Ornn has a high pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Skarner's Sandscourge splash art riddle should also be a pretty difficult process.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
- LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi
- LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah
- LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar
- LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled
- LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi
The answers to LoLdle's 429th edition will be published tomorrow.