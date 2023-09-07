League of Legends LoLdle answers 428: Friday, September 8, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 427th iteration are now available. There are five distinct puzzles, which include the sections Ability, Emoji, Splash Art, Classic, and Quote. Don't expect all of the champions to be no-brainers, though, as uncommon riddles will challenge even the savviest of the MOBA players.

Nami, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 428th edition (September 8, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the September 7 puzzles are:

Classic: Nami

Nami Quote: Gangplank

Gangplank Ability: Fiddlestick, Bonus : E

Fiddlestick, : E Emoji: Ornn

Ornn Splash Art: Skarner, Bonus: Sandscourge Skarner

Based on the clues provided, guessing Nami's name won't be too challenging. She belongs to the region of Runeterra and was added to League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle is also easy, as Gangplank currently has a high pick rate in the game.

Answering the ability question can be quite tricky since Fiddlestick is not very popular in both casual and professional matches.

On the other hand, the emoji puzzle is somewhat easy to decipher, as Ornn has a high pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Skarner's Sandscourge splash art riddle should also be a pretty difficult process.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

The answers to LoLdle's 429th edition will be published tomorrow.