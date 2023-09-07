League of Legends LoLdle answers 427: Thursday, September 7, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 427th iteration are now available. You can try out five one-of-a-kind challenges with clues in these categories: Ability, Emoji, Splash Art, Classic, and Quote. While some of the featured champions may be easy to guess, a handful of riddles will genuinely put your MOBA knowledge to the test.

Singed, Viego, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 427th edition (September 7, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the September 7 puzzles are:

Classic: Singed

Singed Quote: Viego

Viego Ability: Galio, Bonus : Q

Galio, : Q Emoji: Thresh

Thresh Splash Art: Gangplank, Bonus: Dreadnova Gangplank

Based on the clues provided, guessing Singed's name won't be too challenging. He belongs to the region of Zaun and was added to League of Legends in 2009. The quote riddle is also easy, as Viego currently has a high pick rate in the game.

Answering the ability question can be quite tricky since Galio is not very popular in both professional and casual matches.

On the other hand, the emoji puzzle is somewhat easy to decipher, as Thresh has a high pick rate in League of Legends. Figuring out Gangplank's Dreadnova splash art riddle should also be a pretty straightforward process.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu LoLdle 412, August 23: Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi

Vex, Volibeark, Hecarim, Rell, Vi LoLdle 411, August 22: Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah

Thresh, Taliyah, Taric, Galio, Nilah LoLdle 410, August 21: Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar

Gwen, Tryndamere, Braum, Nasus, Alistar LoLdle 409, August 20: Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled

Soraka, Yorick, Sona, Darius, Kled LoLdle 408, August 19: Vel’Koz, Neeko, Ezreal, Pyke, Master Yi

The answers to LoLdle's 428th edition will be published tomorrow.