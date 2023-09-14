League of Legends LoLdle answers 435: Friday, September 15, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 435th iteration are currently available. This title presents five unique challenges: Emoji, Classic, Splash Art, Quote, and Ability. One must have knowledge and experience in all aspects of League of Legends to solve these puzzles and maintain their daily streak.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 15 edition.
Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 435th edition (September 15, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 15's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Miss Fortune
- Quote: Heimerdinger
- Ability: Sivir, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Zeri
- Splash Art: Taliyah, Bonus: Star Guardian Taliyah
Guessing Miss Fortune's name shouldn't be too difficult for LoL fans, given the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the Bilgewater region, she made her debut in League of Legends in 2010. The quote riddle should also be easy to solve since Heimerdinger is frequently used in Riot Games' title.
Identifying Sivir's Passive ability can be quite hard due to her low pick rate in LoL. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle is likely to be quite easy since Zeri is a very popular ADC in League of Legends currently.
Fortunately, figuring out Taliyah's Star Guardian splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
The answers to LoLdle's 436th edition will be published on September 16, 2023.