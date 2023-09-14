League of Legends LoLdle answers 435: Friday, September 15, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 435th iteration are currently available. This title presents five unique challenges: Emoji, Classic, Splash Art, Quote, and Ability. One must have knowledge and experience in all aspects of League of Legends to solve these puzzles and maintain their daily streak.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 15 edition.

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 435th edition (September 15, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 15's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune Quote: Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger Ability: Sivir, Bonus : Passive

Sivir, : Passive Emoji: Zeri

Zeri Splash Art: Taliyah, Bonus: Star Guardian Taliyah

Guessing Miss Fortune's name shouldn't be too difficult for LoL fans, given the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the Bilgewater region, she made her debut in League of Legends in 2010. The quote riddle should also be easy to solve since Heimerdinger is frequently used in Riot Games' title.

Identifying Sivir's Passive ability can be quite hard due to her low pick rate in LoL. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle is likely to be quite easy since Zeri is a very popular ADC in League of Legends currently.

Fortunately, figuring out Taliyah's Star Guardian splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

The answers to LoLdle's 436th edition will be published on September 16, 2023.