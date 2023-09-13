League of Legends LoLdle answers 434: Thursday, September 14, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 434th iteration are now available. You have five challenges to take on, and they are divided into these categories: Emoji, Classic, Splash Art, Quote, and Ability. To overcome all these challenges and maintain your daily streak, it's important to be well-versed in all aspects of LoL.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 14 edition.
Zed, Renata Glasc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 434th edition (September 14, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 14's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Zed
- Quote: Renata Glasc
- Ability: Ryze, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Janna
- Splash Art: Zyra, Bonus: Wildfire Zyra
Guessing Zed's name shouldn't be too difficult for participants, given the clues provided. Hailing from the Ionian region, the champion made his debut in League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle should also be easy to solve since Renata Glasc is a frequently played jungler in Riot Games' title.
Determining Ryze's Q ability can be pretty easy due to his popularity in LoL. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle can be tricky since Janna isn't a very popular pick currently.
Fortunately, figuring out Zyra's Wildfire splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
The answers to LoLdle's 435th edition will be published on September 15, 2023.