League of Legends LoLdle answers 434: Thursday, September 14, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 434th iteration are now available. You have five challenges to take on, and they are divided into these categories: Emoji, Classic, Splash Art, Quote, and Ability. To overcome all these challenges and maintain your daily streak, it's important to be well-versed in all aspects of LoL.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 14 edition.

Zed, Renata Glasc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 434th edition (September 14, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 14's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Zed

Zed Quote: Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc Ability: Ryze, Bonus : Q

Ryze, : Q Emoji: Janna

Janna Splash Art: Zyra, Bonus: Wildfire Zyra

Guessing Zed's name shouldn't be too difficult for participants, given the clues provided. Hailing from the Ionian region, the champion made his debut in League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle should also be easy to solve since Renata Glasc is a frequently played jungler in Riot Games' title.

Determining Ryze's Q ability can be pretty easy due to his popularity in LoL. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle can be tricky since Janna isn't a very popular pick currently.

Fortunately, figuring out Zyra's Wildfire splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

The answers to LoLdle's 435th edition will be published on September 15, 2023.