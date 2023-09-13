League of Legends LoLdle answers 433: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 433rd iteration are now available. The title has five distinct challenges divided into these categories: Classic, Emoji, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. To emerge victorious in all five challenges and keep your daily streak intact, it's crucial to be well-versed in all things LoL.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 13 edition.
LeBlanc, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 433rd edition (September 13, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 13's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: LeBlanc
- Quote: Graves
- Ability: Darius, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Veigar
- Splash Art: Janna, Bonus: Victorious Janna
Guessing LeBlanc's name shouldn't be too difficult for participants, given the clues provided. Hailing from the Noxus region, the champion made her debut in League of Legends in 2010. The quote riddle should also be easy to solve since Graves is a frequently played jungler in Riot Games' title.
However, determining Darius' R ability can be a little challenging due to his low pick rate in the current meta. Deciphering the emoji puzzle can also be tricky since Veigar isn't a very popular pick currently.
Fortunately, figuring out Janna's Victorious splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
The answers to LoLdle's 434th edition will be published on September 14, 2023.