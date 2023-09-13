League of Legends LoLdle answers 433: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 433rd iteration are now available. The title has five distinct challenges divided into these categories: Classic, Emoji, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. To emerge victorious in all five challenges and keep your daily streak intact, it's crucial to be well-versed in all things LoL.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 13 edition.

LeBlanc, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 433rd edition (September 13, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 13's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: LeBlanc

LeBlanc Quote: Graves

Graves Ability: Darius, Bonus : R

Darius, : R Emoji: Veigar

Veigar Splash Art: Janna, Bonus: Victorious Janna

Guessing LeBlanc's name shouldn't be too difficult for participants, given the clues provided. Hailing from the Noxus region, the champion made her debut in League of Legends in 2010. The quote riddle should also be easy to solve since Graves is a frequently played jungler in Riot Games' title.

However, determining Darius' R ability can be a little challenging due to his low pick rate in the current meta. Deciphering the emoji puzzle can also be tricky since Veigar isn't a very popular pick currently.

Fortunately, figuring out Janna's Victorious splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

The answers to LoLdle's 434th edition will be published on September 14, 2023.