League of Legends LoLdle answers 432: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 432nd iteration are here. The puzzle incorporates five challenges: Classic, Emoji, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. It's not all straightforward, and even experienced gamers may struggle. To preserve your daily streak, you must harbor extensive knowledge regarding LoL Champions and beat all five challenges.

Answers for LoLdle's September 12 edition can be found below.

Trundle, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 432nd edition (September 12, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 12's puzzles are:

Classic: Trundle

Trundle Quote: Varus

Varus Ability: Naafiri, Bonus : E

Naafiri, : E Emoji: Diana

Diana Splash Art: Malphite, Bonus: Dark Star Malphite

Guessing Trundle's name shouldn't prove too difficult, given the clues provided. Hailing from the Freljord region, he made his debut in 2010 in League of Legends. It should also be fairly easy to solve today's quote riddle, since Varus is a frequently played ADC in LoL.

With Naafiri being the latest champion to join League of Legends, determining their abilities is a piece of cake. However, deciphering today's LoL emoji puzzle can be tricky since Diana isn't a very popular pick. Lastly, cracking the Dark Star riddle in Malphite's splash art shouldn't be too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah

Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf

Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia

Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze

Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira

Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed

Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu

The answers to LoLdle's 433rd edition will be published tomorrow.