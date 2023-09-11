League of Legends LoLdle answers 432: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 432nd iteration are here. The puzzle incorporates five challenges: Classic, Emoji, Quote, Splash Art, and Ability. It's not all straightforward, and even experienced gamers may struggle. To preserve your daily streak, you must harbor extensive knowledge regarding LoL Champions and beat all five challenges.
Answers for LoLdle's September 12 edition can be found below.
Trundle, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 432nd edition (September 12, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 12's puzzles are:
- Classic: Trundle
- Quote: Varus
- Ability: Naafiri, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Diana
- Splash Art: Malphite, Bonus: Dark Star Malphite
Guessing Trundle's name shouldn't prove too difficult, given the clues provided. Hailing from the Freljord region, he made his debut in 2010 in League of Legends. It should also be fairly easy to solve today's quote riddle, since Varus is a frequently played ADC in LoL.
With Naafiri being the latest champion to join League of Legends, determining their abilities is a piece of cake. However, deciphering today's LoL emoji puzzle can be tricky since Diana isn't a very popular pick. Lastly, cracking the Dark Star riddle in Malphite's splash art shouldn't be too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
- LoLdle 419, August 30: Elise, Miss Fortune, Azir, Alistar, Xayah
- LoLdle 418, August 29: Viego, Aurelion Sol, Mordekaiser, Irelia, Olaf
- LoLdle 417, August 28: Pantheon, Talon, Rumble, Wukong, Anivia
- LoLdle 416, August 27: Vayne, Darius, Fizz, Swain, Ryze
- LoLdle 415, August 26: Camille, Nasus, Amumu, Trundle, Samira
- LoLdle 414, August 25: Ryze, Katarina, Shen, Taric, Singed
- LoLdle 413, August 24: Karma, Kindred, Bel’Veth, Jinx, Amumu
The answers to LoLdle's 433rd edition will be published tomorrow.