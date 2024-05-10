"I am evil!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 673 (Friday, May 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 673rd edition are now out. If players go to the official LoLdle website, they can find five different riddles to solve. All of them are distinct and based on LoL champions and their lore. Here's the quote for the May 10, 2024, LoLdle:
"I am evil! Stop laughing!"
Zilean, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 673rd edition (May 10, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 10, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Zilean
- Quote: Veigar
- Ability: Nautilus, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Yone
- Splash art: Vayne; Bonus: Vindicator Vayne
Based on the region's clues, such as Icathia, Runeterra, and Shurima, players should easily guess Zilean's name. Moving on, the quote puzzle mentions both "evil" and "laughing," alluding to Veigar's name.
The ability puzzle showcases Nautilus' R ability, "Depth Charge." Meanwhile, the emoji puzzle features swords, storms, and masks, all of which refer to Yone and his characteristics.
Lastly, Vayne's Vindicator splash art is a little old, so players may struggle to identify it. Notably, Vayne has been a great pick for the Toplaners in LoL.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- May 9, LoLdle 672: Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- May 8, LoLdle 671: Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- May 7, LoLdle 670: Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- May 6, LoLdle 669: Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- May 5, LoLdle 668: Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
The answers to the 674th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 11, 2024.