"I am evil!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 673 (Friday, May 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 673rd edition are now out. If players go to the official LoLdle website, they can find five different riddles to solve. All of them are distinct and based on LoL champions and their lore. Here's the quote for the May 10, 2024, LoLdle:

"I am evil! Stop laughing!"

Zilean, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 673rd edition (May 10, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 10, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Zilean

: Zilean Quote : Veigar

: Veigar Ability : Nautilus, Bonus : R

: Nautilus, : R Emoji : Yone

: Yone Splash art: Vayne; Bonus: Vindicator Vayne

Based on the region's clues, such as Icathia, Runeterra, and Shurima, players should easily guess Zilean's name. Moving on, the quote puzzle mentions both "evil" and "laughing," alluding to Veigar's name.

The ability puzzle showcases Nautilus' R ability, "Depth Charge." Meanwhile, the emoji puzzle features swords, storms, and masks, all of which refer to Yone and his characteristics.

Lastly, Vayne's Vindicator splash art is a little old, so players may struggle to identify it. Notably, Vayne has been a great pick for the Toplaners in LoL.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

The answers to the 674th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 11, 2024.