"So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 672 (Thursday, May 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 672nd edition are now available. This online title features five riddles related to the champions in Riot Games' popular MOBA, LoL. Solving the puzzles can provide you with quite a lot of information about the title while enjoying it simultaneously.

Here's the quote for the May 9, 2024, LoLdle:

"So much untapped power!"

Varus, Syndra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 672nd edition (May 9, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The LoLdle answers for the May 9, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Varus

: Varus Quote : Syndra

: Syndra Ability : Taric, Bonus : Passive

: Taric, : Passive Emoji : Brand

: Brand Splash art: Graves; Bonus: Sentinel Graves

The answer to May 9's LoLdle Classic riddle is Varus, a common choice among professional ADCs in League of Legends. The hints provided by this edition make it easy to identify him.

Syndra is the solution to the Quote puzzle, which can be a little difficult to solve. "Bravado," the passive ability of Taric, won't take much time to guess.

Since Brand is a popular champion among professional Support players in LoL, the emoji puzzle shouldn't be difficult to answer. Similarly, Graves's Sentinel splash art is unmistakably identifiable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

May 8, LoLdle 671: Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna May 7, LoLdle 670: Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri May 6, LoLdle 669: Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion May 5, LoLdle 668: Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

The answers to the 673rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 10, 2024.