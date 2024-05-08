"So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 672 (Thursday, May 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 672nd edition are now available. This online title features five riddles related to the champions in Riot Games' popular MOBA, LoL. Solving the puzzles can provide you with quite a lot of information about the title while enjoying it simultaneously.
Here's the quote for the May 9, 2024, LoLdle:
"So much untapped power!"
Varus, Syndra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 672nd edition (May 9, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 9, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Varus
- Quote: Syndra
- Ability: Taric, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Brand
- Splash art: Graves; Bonus: Sentinel Graves
The answer to May 9's LoLdle Classic riddle is Varus, a common choice among professional ADCs in League of Legends. The hints provided by this edition make it easy to identify him.
Syndra is the solution to the Quote puzzle, which can be a little difficult to solve. "Bravado," the passive ability of Taric, won't take much time to guess.
Since Brand is a popular champion among professional Support players in LoL, the emoji puzzle shouldn't be difficult to answer. Similarly, Graves's Sentinel splash art is unmistakably identifiable.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
The following are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- May 8, LoLdle 671: Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- May 7, LoLdle 670: Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- May 6, LoLdle 669: Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- May 5, LoLdle 668: Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
The answers to the 673rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 10, 2024.