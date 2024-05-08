"The sea has no memory": League of Legends LoLdle answers 671 (Wednesday, May 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 671st edition are now available. This iteration has five riddles, all related to the champions in Riot Games' beloved MOBA and their stories or lore. Solving them can give you a wealth of information about the title.

Here's the May 8, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"The sea has no memory, but I do."

Yone, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 671st edition (May 8, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 8, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Yone

: Yone Quote : Gangplank

: Gangplank Ability : Jinx, Bonus : Q

: Jinx, : Q Emoji : Bard

: Bard Splash art: Janna; Bonus: Victorious Janna

The first answer to May 8's LoLdle edition is Yone, a favorite pick among toplaners in League of Legends. Hints like the Ionian region and the 2020 release year make it easy to identify him.

The Quote puzzle mentions the sea, and veteran players will know that it is associated with Gangplank. Meanwhile, the answer to the Ability riddle is Jinx's "Switcheroo."

While Bard's name can be guessed easily for the emoji puzzle, Janna's Victorious splash art can be hard to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

May 7, LoLdle 670: Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri May 6, LoLdle 669: Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion May 5, LoLdle 668: Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

The answers to the 672nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 9, 2024.