"I am an artist with a sword": League of Legends LoLdle answers 670 (Tuesday, May 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 670th edition are now live. This internet-based game presents five puzzles with LoL champions and their lores. The puzzles are quite enjoyable and decoding these enigmas can offer substantial knowledge about the MOBA.

Here's the May 7, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one."

Ekko, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 670th edition (May 7, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 7, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Ekko

: Ekko Quote : Fiora

: Fiora Ability : Caitlyn, Bonus : Q

: Caitlyn, : Q Emoji : Malzahar

: Malzahar Splash art: Naafiri; Bonus: Default Naafiri

The first riddle leads to Ekko, a Zaun citizen, who was introduced to LoL in 2015. The phrase "artist with a sword" alludes to Fiora's name.

Caitlyn's "Piltover Peacemaker" ability is unmistakable on sight. She is highly favored among professional ADC players in League of Legends. Furthermore, the majority of fans would easily recognize the emojis associated with Malzahar.

In conclusion, Naafiri's Default splash art can be easily identified straightforwardly.

The answers to the 671st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 8, 2024.