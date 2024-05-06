"I am an artist with a sword": League of Legends LoLdle answers 670 (Tuesday, May 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 670th edition are now live. This internet-based game presents five puzzles with LoL champions and their lores. The puzzles are quite enjoyable and decoding these enigmas can offer substantial knowledge about the MOBA.
Here's the May 7, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one."
Ekko, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 670th edition (May 7, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 7, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Ekko
- Quote: Fiora
- Ability: Caitlyn, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Malzahar
- Splash art: Naafiri; Bonus: Default Naafiri
The first riddle leads to Ekko, a Zaun citizen, who was introduced to LoL in 2015. The phrase "artist with a sword" alludes to Fiora's name.
Caitlyn's "Piltover Peacemaker" ability is unmistakable on sight. She is highly favored among professional ADC players in League of Legends. Furthermore, the majority of fans would easily recognize the emojis associated with Malzahar.
In conclusion, Naafiri's Default splash art can be easily identified straightforwardly.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are given below:
- May 6, LoLdle 669: Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- May 5, LoLdle 668: Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
The answers to the 671st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 8, 2024.