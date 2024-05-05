"There are flaws in their code": League of Legends LoLdle answers 669 (Monday, May 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 669th edition are now live. This online game features five puzzles involving LoL champions and their lores. These riddles can provide great insight into League of Legends and its different aspects as well.

Here's the May 6, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"There are flaws in their code."

Teemo, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 669th edition (May 6, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 6, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Teemo

: Teemo Quote : Camille

: Camille Ability : Gangplank, Bonus : R

: Gangplank, : R Emoji : Sivir

: Sivir Splash art: Sion; Bonus: Worldbreaker Sion

The answer to the first riddle is Teemo. He is a Marksman champion who was released in LoL back in 2009. The quote "flaws in their code" heavily hints at Camille's name.

Gangplank's Cannon Barrage ability can be spotted at first glance, as the image of the cannon makes it very easy to do so. Moreover, most fans should have no problem associating the emojis with Sivir. She is a popular champion and is commonly used by some of the best professional ADCs in LoL.

Lastly, Sion's Worldbreaker splash art can be difficult to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are given below:

May 5, LoLdle 668: Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

The answers to the 670th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 7, 2024.