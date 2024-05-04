"Scalpel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 668 (Sunday, May 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 668th edition are now live. This game presents five different riddles for you to solve every day. While some puzzles might be easy, others can be cryptic. Regardless, they offer an intriguing insight into the rich lore about League of Legends champions.

Here's the May 5, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Scalpel."

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 668th edition (May 5, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 5, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Lissandra

: Lissandra Quote : Dr. Mundo

: Dr. Mundo Ability : Pyke, Bonus : W

: Pyke, : W Emoji : Jayce

: Jayce Splash art: Gangplank; Bonus: Sultan Gangplank

The answer to the first riddle is Lissandra, a champion from the Freljord region who was released in League of Legends in 2009. She is picked often by professional Midlaners players in LoL.

"Scalpel" gives away the answer to the Quote question: Dr. Mundo. Pyke's Ghostwater Dive (W) ability can be derived through the ability puzzle.

The emoji puzzle provides icons that hint at Jayce's name. Lastly, Gangplank's Sultan splash art should be familiar to most LoL players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:

May 4, LoLdle 667: Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

The answers to the 668th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 6, 2024.