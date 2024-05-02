"The void desires an empress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 666 (Friday, May 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 666th edition are now live. Fans need to go to the official LoLdle website and select five different riddles to solve. Although some of them can be easily deciphered, a few puzzles can be quite perplexing. It's a great way to learn the captivating lore about LoL and its champions.
Here's the May 3, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"The void desires an empress. I am the expression of that will!"
Skarner, Bel'Veth, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 666th edition (May 3, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 3, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Skarner
- Quote: Bel'Veth
- Ability: Milio, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Volibear
- Splash art: Ivern; Bonus: Old God Ivern
Skarner is the answer to this LoLdle edition's first riddle. He belongs to the Shurima region and was released in 2011. Following that, the quote puzzle mentions the "void" and "empress," which reveals Bel'Veth's name.
The ability puzzle showcases Milio's E (Warm Hugs) ability, while the icons in the emoji puzzle tell Volibear's name. Volibear is also a popular pick among professional Junglers in LoL.
Lastly, Ivern's Old God should be identifiable by most LoL fans.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
The answers to the 667th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 4, 2024.