"The void desires an empress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 666 (Friday, May 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 666th edition are now live. Fans need to go to the official LoLdle website and select five different riddles to solve. Although some of them can be easily deciphered, a few puzzles can be quite perplexing. It's a great way to learn the captivating lore about LoL and its champions.

Here's the May 3, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"The void desires an empress. I am the expression of that will!"

Skarner, Bel'Veth, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 666th edition (May 3, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 3, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Skarner

: Skarner Quote : Bel'Veth

: Bel'Veth Ability : Milio, Bonus : E

: Milio, : E Emoji : Volibear

: Volibear Splash art: Ivern; Bonus: Old God Ivern

Skarner is the answer to this LoLdle edition's first riddle. He belongs to the Shurima region and was released in 2011. Following that, the quote puzzle mentions the "void" and "empress," which reveals Bel'Veth's name.

The ability puzzle showcases Milio's E (Warm Hugs) ability, while the icons in the emoji puzzle tell Volibear's name. Volibear is also a popular pick among professional Junglers in LoL.

Lastly, Ivern's Old God should be identifiable by most LoL fans.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

The answers to the 667th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 4, 2024.