"Nightfall!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 665 (Thursday, May 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 665th edition are now available. LoLdle is an online game that presents five riddles deeply rooted in the world of LoL. Fans can enjoy solving the puzzles while picking up interesting bits of information they didn't know before. Additionally, they can start a daily streak by answering each question correctly every day.
Here's the May 2, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Nightfall!"
Taric, Lulu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 665th edition (May 2, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 2, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Kalista
- Quote: Diana
- Ability: Bard, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Akshan
- Splash art: Fiora; Bonus: Heartpiercer Fiora
May 2's LoLdle reveals Kalista as the first answer. She stands among one of the most chosen champions by the best professional ADCs in LoL currently. The word "Nightfall" is strongly connected with Diana.
The ability puzzle has "Magical Journey" as Bard's E ability. Akshan's name riddle can be easily solved using the icons provided.
The majority of League of Legends fans should easily identify Fiora's Heartpiercer splash art. She's one of the most prominent toplane champions in LoL.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
The answers to the 666th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 3, 2024.