"Nightfall!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 665 (Thursday, May 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 665th edition are now available. LoLdle is an online game that presents five riddles deeply rooted in the world of LoL. Fans can enjoy solving the puzzles while picking up interesting bits of information they didn't know before. Additionally, they can start a daily streak by answering each question correctly every day.

Here's the May 2, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Nightfall!"

Taric, Lulu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 665th edition (May 2, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 2, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Kalista

: Kalista Quote : Diana

: Diana Ability : Bard, Bonus : E

: Bard, : E Emoji : Akshan

: Akshan Splash art: Fiora; Bonus: Heartpiercer Fiora

May 2's LoLdle reveals Kalista as the first answer. She stands among one of the most chosen champions by the best professional ADCs in LoL currently. The word "Nightfall" is strongly connected with Diana.

The ability puzzle has "Magical Journey" as Bard's E ability. Akshan's name riddle can be easily solved using the icons provided.

The majority of League of Legends fans should easily identify Fiora's Heartpiercer splash art. She's one of the most prominent toplane champions in LoL.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

The answers to the 666th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 3, 2024.