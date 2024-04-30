"Transmogulate!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 664 (Wednesday, May 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 664th edition are now available. The puzzle game features five riddles that delve deep into the realm of LoL champions and their rich lore. Fans can have fun piecing together the puzzles while also gaining valuable knowledge. Moreover, they can keep their daily streak going by consistently solving LoLdle.

Here's the May 1, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Transmogulate!"

Taric, Lulu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 664th edition (May 1, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 1, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Taric

: Taric Quote : Lulu

: Lulu Ability : Nami, Bonus : W

: Nami, : W Emoji : Taliyah

: Taliyah Splash art: Brand; Bonus: Default Brand

The first solution to today's LoLdle edition is Taric. His release year of 2009 and the Runeterra region can be used as keys to deciphering his name. The word "Transmogulate" reveals Lulu's name in the quote riddle. She is a strong Support character in LoL.

Moving on, Nami's W ability, "Ebb and Flow," is the correct answer to the ability puzzle. Meanwhile, Taliyah's name riddle can be easily decoded from the stone and boulder emojis.

Lastly, most LoL fans should easily recognize the default splash art of Brand.

