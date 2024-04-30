"Transmogulate!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 664 (Wednesday, May 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 664th edition are now available. The puzzle game features five riddles that delve deep into the realm of LoL champions and their rich lore. Fans can have fun piecing together the puzzles while also gaining valuable knowledge. Moreover, they can keep their daily streak going by consistently solving LoLdle.
Here's the May 1, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Transmogulate!"
Taric, Lulu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 664th edition (May 1, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 1, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Taric
- Quote: Lulu
- Ability: Nami, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Taliyah
- Splash art: Brand; Bonus: Default Brand
The first solution to today's LoLdle edition is Taric. His release year of 2009 and the Runeterra region can be used as keys to deciphering his name. The word "Transmogulate" reveals Lulu's name in the quote riddle. She is a strong Support character in LoL.
Moving on, Nami's W ability, "Ebb and Flow," is the correct answer to the ability puzzle. Meanwhile, Taliyah's name riddle can be easily decoded from the stone and boulder emojis.
Lastly, most LoL fans should easily recognize the default splash art of Brand.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
The answers to the 665th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 2, 2024.