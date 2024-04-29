"Vimaga": League of Legends LoLdle answers 663 (Tuesday, April 30, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 663rd edition are now available. The puzzle game consists of five riddles, primarily focusing on LoL champions and their extensive lore. Fans can enjoy themselves while also acquiring valuable insights. Furthermore, they can maintain their daily streak by solving LoLdle regularly.

Here's the April 30, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Vimaga."

Tahm Kench, Gnar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 663rd edition (April 30, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's April 30, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Quote : Gnar

: Gnar Ability : K'Sante, Bonus : K'Sante Passive

: K'Sante, : K'Sante Passive Emoji : Vex

: Vex Splash art: Skarner; Bonus: Battlecast Alpha Skarner

The first answer to today's LoLdle edition is Tahm Kench. Since he's quite popular among support players in LoL, fans should easily guess his name. Moving on, the word "Vimaga" should serve as a giveaway for Gnar in the quote riddle.

The solution to the ability puzzle is K'Sante's "Dauntless Instinct." The riddle to Vex's name can be easily decoded from the emojis, including the sad face, cloud, and others.

Finally, Skarner's splash art for Cosmic Battlecast Alpha is a challenging puzzle that many may find difficult to unravel.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

The answers to the 664th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 1, 2024.