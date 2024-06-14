  • home icon
  • "Love ruins all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 709 (Saturday, June 15, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 15, 2024 22:02 GMT
LoLdle answers for June 15, 2024
The LoLdle answers for June 15, 2024 are here (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the game's 709th edition are now available. If you're a dedicated LoL player familiar with champion lore, these riddles might come easy. But some questions could trip you up even if you're a seasoned League of Legends player. That said, here is the quote enigma for June 15, 2024:

"Love ruins all."

Master Yi, Viego, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 709th edition (June 15, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for its June 15, 2024 edition are as follows:

  • Classic: Master Yi
  • Quote: Viego
  • Ability: Zac, Bonus: E
  • Emoji: Gwen
  • Splash art: Udyr; Bonus: Black Belt Udyr

Hailing from Ionia, Master Yi emerges as the answer to June 15's LoLdle Classic puzzle. The phrase "love ruins all" from the Quote puzzle paints a picture that perfectly encapsulates Viego's story. He's also one of the most popular champions among Junglers in the current meta.

Elastic Slingshot (E) takes center stage in Zac's ability puzzle. The answer to the Emoji question will be Gwen's icons. Lastly, Udyr's Black Belt splash art should pose no challenge to recognition.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

youtube-cover

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 708 (June 14): Sylas, Lux, Twisted Fate, Morgana, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 707 (June 13): Darius, Galio, Renata Glasc, Teemo, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 706 (June 12): Swain, Anivia, Lucian, Karma, Ashe
  • LoLdle 705 (June 11): Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf
  • LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali
  • LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah
  • LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna
  • LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki
  • LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi
  • LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
  • LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
  • LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
  • LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
  • LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
  • LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
  • LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

The answers to the 710th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 16, 2024.

