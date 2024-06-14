"Love ruins all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 709 (Saturday, June 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the game's 709th edition are now available. If you're a dedicated LoL player familiar with champion lore, these riddles might come easy. But some questions could trip you up even if you're a seasoned League of Legends player. That said, here is the quote enigma for June 15, 2024:

"Love ruins all."

Master Yi, Viego, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 709th edition (June 15, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for its June 15, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Master Yi

: Master Yi Quote : Viego

: Viego Ability : Zac, Bonus : E

: Zac, : E Emoji : Gwen

: Gwen Splash art: Udyr; Bonus: Black Belt Udyr

Hailing from Ionia, Master Yi emerges as the answer to June 15's LoLdle Classic puzzle. The phrase "love ruins all" from the Quote puzzle paints a picture that perfectly encapsulates Viego's story. He's also one of the most popular champions among Junglers in the current meta.

Elastic Slingshot (E) takes center stage in Zac's ability puzzle. The answer to the Emoji question will be Gwen's icons. Lastly, Udyr's Black Belt splash art should pose no challenge to recognition.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 708 (June 14): Sylas, Lux, Twisted Fate, Morgana, Miss Fortune

Sylas, Lux, Twisted Fate, Morgana, Miss Fortune LoLdle 707 (June 13): Darius, Galio, Renata Glasc, Teemo, Nocturne

Darius, Galio, Renata Glasc, Teemo, Nocturne LoLdle 706 (June 12): Swain, Anivia, Lucian, Karma, Ashe

Swain, Anivia, Lucian, Karma, Ashe LoLdle 705 (June 11): Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf

Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali

Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah

Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna

Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki

Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi

Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

The answers to the 710th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 16, 2024.