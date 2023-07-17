League of Legends LoLdle: July 18, answers and hints (LoLdle #376)

League of Legends LoLdle is a thrilling game that tests players' knowledge of splash art, quotes, abilities, and more. Coming in with five challenging questions, it provides entertainment for avid fans of Riot Games' original release. While some inquiries may be easy, others will stump gamers, especially when they relate to lesser-known champions.

The solutions for July 18's LoLdle puzzles can be found in this article.

League of Legends LoLdle July 18 answers

The answers to the League of Legends LoLdle puzzles for July 18 are as follows:

Classic: Orianna

Orianna Quote: Lillia

Lillia Ability: Xayah, Bonus : Q

Xayah, : Q Emoji: Nami

Nami Splash Art: Kayn, Bonus: Snow Moon Kayn

LoLdle hints for today, July 18

The LoLdle #376 hints for today, July 18, are as follows:

Orianna: The release year 2011 and her region, Piltover, are big hints to deduce her.

Lillia: Her quote mentions the "garden is filled with burls." It somewhat resonates with Lillia's theme.

Xayah: Her ability is Double Daggers which features in today's League of Legends LoLdle answer. The image shows her feathers, which is a big hint.

Nami: The bubble, wave, and fish emojis directly indicate her name.

Kayn: The dark vibe and the glimpse of the scythe are massive hints.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

Instructions on how to play the LoLdle puzzle game can be found below:

Navigate to the official website of LoLdle.

Select from various puzzles, including Ability, Quote, Classic, Emoji, and Splash Art.

Take guesses by deciphering various hints. If the answers are correct, the names will be shown in green.

The solutions are wrong if marked in red.

After typing all the answers, you can share the result on Twitter or other social media.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 374, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

For those interested, July 19's LoLdle answers will also be published by Sportskeeda.